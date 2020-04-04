Mesut Ozil sends Serge Gnabry message after Bayern Munich star spotted in Arsenal shirt

Serge Gnabry has flourished at Bayern Munich after struggling to make the grade in north London. He infamously failed to impress Tony Pulis during a loan stint at West Brom

Mesut Ozil has teased Serge Gnabry after he bizarrely donned an Arsenal kit for a video call with his Bayern Munich team-mates.

The 24-year-old never quite made the grade in north London and left the Emirates back in 2016.

But he’s now strutting his stuff in Bavaria and looks the real deal at the Bundesliga giants.

Gnabry still clearly has plenty of affection for his former club, though.

While self isolating at home, he filmed himself donning Arsenal’s away shirt.

Ozil couldn’t resist getting involved once he spotted the post.

“Once a Gunner – always a Gunner?” he wrote on Thursday night, tagging in Gnabry with a couple of emojis.

Gnabry reinforced his credentials as an Arsenal fan by scoring four against Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this season.

Arsene Wenger revealed that he’d hoped to keep him at the Premier League heavyweights.

“This guy, he has no real limitations – it’s more how much does he want to suffer,” he explained.

“Because he has pace, power, technical ability – he’s very intelligent.

“Sometimes he looks for the easy way in football. That’s what was his problem. He lacked a bit.

“He’s a good player, he needs good players of course, like everybody, but he has individual ability and collective ability.

“We had an agreement with him but because he didn’t play at West Brom I let him go with the Under-21s in the summer with the German national team.

“He did very well of course, he was fresh. We had prepared him for us to sign his new contract but then suddenly he wanted to go to Werder Bremen.

“In fairness I think we had an agreement with him but Bayern stole him away from Werder Bremen.

“It was not Werder Bremen that bought him, it was Munich that bought him.

“Because six months later or less than one year later he moved from Bremen to Bayern, but it was a done deal before.”