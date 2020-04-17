Met Office warning: Thunderstorm alert as lightning and heavy rain to lash Britain today

MET OFFICE weather warnings are in place for Easter Sunday as thunderstorms approach the nation. Find the latest warnings and forecast here.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for a swathe of the UK today (Sunday, April 12). While Britain has been basking in 25C heat this Easter bank holiday, the mercury is forecast to drop from Sunday and next week will prove much cooler.

The Met Office yellow warning is currently in place across much of Wales, central and eastern England. Cities affected include Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, Peterborough and Leicester. The warning becomes active at 3pm, and will remain in place until 11pm tonight. The Met Office has warned thunderstorms may cause flooding and power cuts in a few places across the UK today.

The warning read: “Whilst some areas will remain dry, a few thunderstorms are expected to break out during the course of the afternoon and early evening before fading later. “Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential downpours could produce 20-30 mm and possibly as much as 40-50 mm of rain in 2-3 hours. “Frequent lightning is likely, along with hail and gusty winds in a few places.” The Met Office warn to expect there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads, and a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. On Saturday the Met Office told Express.co.uk thunderstorms were likely on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said the weather will become “more complicated” overnight on Saturday and into Sunday. He said: “Essentially we’ve got weather fronts pushing down from the north and in from the west overnight and more broadly through tomorrow. “In terms of a summary for tomorrow [Sunday] it’s a more unsettled day generally for the UK with outbreaks of rain for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, probably west Wales, and far southwest of England. “And then for the rest of England and after some sunshine in the morning, one or two early fog patches, a greater chance of seeing some heavy thundery showers breaking out.