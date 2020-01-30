Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s cars star in new exhibition

A collection of custom hot rods owned by Metallica frontman James Hetfield will be displayed to the public for the very first time in an exhibition set to open in Los Angeles on Friday.

Peterson Automotive Museum is set to hold the exhibition, titled Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection, which will feature ten of the rocker’s incredible cars – including several that were personally built by Hetfield himself.

The heavy metal star, 56, is a lifelong car enthusiast and has long harbored a passion for buying and restoring vintage vehicles.

The new exhibition includes several of Hetfield’s hot rods which date back to the 1930s, including a Packard (1934), a Lincoln Zephyr (1937) and a Ford Couple (1937).

Reclaimed Rust will also feature Hetfield’s sleek black vehicle dubbed ‘Black Pearl which was built by the rocker from scratch with custom car designer Rick Dore’.

The vehicle won Mother’s Custom of the Year Award in 2014, and features ‘375 horsepower Ford V8 engine, a Mustang suspension, and the breaking system from a Ford Explorer’, according to Rolling Stone.

Auto Evolution reports that the vehicle’s style was ‘heavily influenced by the full rounded contours of European and American cars of the 1930s and 1940s’.

According to a press release put out by the Peterson Museum, ‘Hetfield has described seeing cars in the same way he sees music: as forms of freedom and expression that convey the passions of their creator’.

The release further states that ‘Hetfield’s vehicles assert both a reverence for history and a disregard for convention, standing collectively as a testament to the musician’s distinctive personality and artistic energy’.

Meanwhile, the Metallica frontman will be present at the exhibition’s opening on Friday, where he will take part in a ‘fireside chat’.

Two of his guitars will go up for sale the same evening in a silent auction.

Tickets for the exclusive opening night have already sold out, but the exhibition will be running until October 31.