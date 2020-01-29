Mexican military commander wounded, soldier shot dead after two-seater ‘narco jet’ LANDS on highway

A Mexican soldier was killed and a commander was wounded in a shootout with a suspected group of drug traffickers who landed a two-seat jet on a highway near the Belize border.

Speaking during his daily press briefing, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a unit from the 34th Military Zone was met with fire from the landed plane Monday morning at around 7am.

Drivers along the two-lane road in Bacalar, a southern city in the state of Quintana Roo, alerted law enforcement to the parked Cessna on the right side of the highway.

Commander José Luis Vázquez Araiza was shot during the military operation and his driver, whose name was withheld, was killed.

‘Today at dawn there was a confrontation in Quintana Roo with a plane, a plane with drugs, and the one who heads the operation is the commander of the area, and unfortunately they shot him,’ López Obrador said.

‘There was a confrontation, the driver was killed and he was injured.’

Located on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Quintana Roo is home to some of the country’s top tourist destinations, including Playa del Carmen, Cancún, Tulum and Isla Mujeres.

However, the state’s tourism image has taken a hit in recent years due to the ongoing violence with local gangs and cartels competing for the lucrative control of drug turf.

On Sunday, authorities came across six dead bodies that were littered across the Cancún.

Responding to a call at a home in the northern part of the resort city, police discovered three dead people. In separate incidents, two other bodies were later located found several streets from each other on a dirt road.

Law enforcement encountered the sixth body on the side of a highway that connects Cancún and Punta Sam, not too far from where a new resort is being built.