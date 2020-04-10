Mexico-China health cooperation sign of ‘very good’ bilateral ties, says Mexican FM

Health cooperation between Mexico and China amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a reflection of their close and friendly bilateral ties, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

China is helping Mexico to tackle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus with regular shipments of medical supplies, and the first planeload arrived on Tuesday, Ebrard told reporters at a press conference also attended by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We have a very good relationship, as an air bridge of this nature shows,” Ebrard said. “We want to thank China for its promptness in attending to Mexico’s request,” he added.

The first planeload of supplies from China delivered tons of exploration gloves and face masks to be distributed among Mexico’s medical corps. The second shipment is due to arrive late Friday from Shanghai.

“Since China began to cope with this circumstance, it has shared timely information with us,” said Ebrard.

“When we knocked on their door in March … they said ‘we are going to do everything we can to help you to get what you need,” Ebrard recalled.

In Mexico, 3,181 people have tested positive for the virus, which has claimed 174 lives nationwide. On Wednesday, Lopez Obrador thanked China for its support in combating COVID-19 with much-needed medical supplies.