MH370 experts identify three new areas to search for the missing jet

Researchers investigating the disappearance of missing passenger jet MH370 claim they have identified three areas that have not previously been searched which could solve the mystery.

The online research was conducted by Victor Ianello, Bobby Ulich, Richard Godfrey and Andrew Banks. They have spent months studying data from the doomed flight which went missing six years ago claiming the lives of the 239 people on board.

Flight MH370 became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

The group claim there are three possible final locations for the jet depending on the aircraft’s final actions.

The first two scenarios place the jet in separate areas greater than the size of Wales. The third scenario places the jet in an area twice the size of England.

Malaysian authorities have not ruled out further searches for the missing jet but said they would require credible new evidence before launching a search.

Authorities believe the jet crashed into the southern Indian Ocean. Malaysia, China and Australia funded a two-year $130m search for the wreckage of the aircraft, but this was called off in January 2017 after no trace of the jet could be found.

According to the latest recommendations, there are three possible scenarios worth investigating, each providing a different final location for the missing jet.

The research paper claims: ‘The highest priority search area of 23,050 square kilometres, assumes there were no pilot inputs after fuel exhaustion.

‘The search area of next highest priority encompasses 22,000 square kilometres, and assumes there was a glide towards the south after fuel exhaustion.

‘The lowest priority is a controlled glide in an arbitrary direction with an area of around 166,000 square kilometres.’

The researchers have labeled the three possible areas (A1), (A2), and (A3). They recommend searching each in order.

Already, $130m has been spent searching an area the size of England.

The Boeing 777 vanished while in Vietmanese airspace on its way to Beijing but is believed to have turned south before shutting off its transponders which broadcast its location.

Researchers have been trying to identify the possible location of the jet using satellite data as well as information about the performance of the aircraft and the amount of fuel it was carrying.