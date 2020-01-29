Michael Flatley’s Irish dance group cancels EIGHT shows and flees China early

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley’s Irish dance group touring China has had to cancel its shows in Beijing amid fears it would be left stranded if the coronavirus outbreak rapidly sweeping the country continues to escalate.

Eight performances of Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games were scheduled in the Chinese capital but all of them have been cancelled at the last minute to allow the dancers time to flee the country.

MailOnline understands the 23-strong troupe feared they may be stranded in China if officials choose to lock down more provinces to prevent the spread of the deadly SARS-like infection.

The group are currently in Taiwan – which has also recorded cases of the coronavirus – for five shows as part of their world tour. The group will head to Mexico next week before flying to Europe.

The cancellations come as almost 4,600 people have been struck down by the killer virus. Leading experts today warned the outbreak – which has killed at least 106 people – will continue to run for several months.

Chinese officials have already taken the unprecedented step of locking down Hubei – the province at the heart of the outbreak, effectively trapping millions of residents until the virus dies down.

Six members of the Lord of the Dance touring party already spent time in a hospital in Beijing due to illness.

Tests later confirmed they had a bacterial infection – all of them were cured by taking antibiotics.

Discussing the ordeal, one member of the touring party – who hasn’t been named – told MailOnline: ‘Seeing the inside of a Beijing fever-screening clinic during a pandemic was an interesting experience.

‘The real fun was getting through all the airport screenings and having to explain across the language barrier that fever, cough, runny nose and headache were from something other than the coronavirus.’

The group of 23 dancers includes 14 men and 19 women, whose ages range between 18 and 25. They had previously performed for six consecutive sold out nights in Shanghai.

Their Beijing dates, hosted at the prestigious National Centre for the Performing Arts, were scheduled for Saturday, January 26 until Thursday, January 30.

In other developments to the escalating crisis today, A German man has become the first person in Europe to catch the virus without even going to China.

The unidentified 33-year-old caught the disease in his home country on January 21 from a colleague visiting from China and later became ill on her flight home.

She was from Shanghai but had recently visited her parents in Wuhan, according to reports.

The German man’s case is one of four – men in Vietnam, Japan and Taiwan have also been infected at home.

Countries around the world are starting to cut ties with China and pull their citizens out of the crisis-hit Hubei region, where the virus emerged in the city of Wuhan.

Hong Kong’s leader today held a press conference during which she wore a face mask and said the city would stop all high-speed trains and ferries to the mainland.

In a dramatic intervention, she also announced Hong Kong would halve the number of flights and stop giving visas to visitors from China.

In Australia, paramedics wearing hazmat suits were seen at the luxury Peppers Broadbeach hotel on the Gold Coast.

And a health minister in Thailand today admitted that the country is ‘not able to stop’ the spread of the virus there, where 14 people have been infected.

But China is maintaining a solid front – President Xi Jinping today said the nation would ‘win the battle against the devil virus’.

And a Chinese scientist said he thinks the outbreak and the ‘battle of Wuhan’ will peak in 10 days’ time.