Michael Schumacher returned to F1 with Mercedes in 2010 and his long-time manager Willi Weber has offered his take on how the shock comeback panned out.

Michael Schumacher was a failure at Mercedes but his hard work paved the way for the Silver Arrows to become the dominant force in F1. That is the opinion of Schumacher’s long-time manager Willi Weber, who has offered his verdict on why the German struggled after making a comeback at the top level of motorsport.

Schumacher returned to the F1 grid in 2010 – four years after originally calling time on a hugely successful career, during which he won seven titles with Benetton and Ferrari. The racing legend was unable to replicate his World Drivers’ Championship-winning form with Mercedes, however, finishing ninth, eighth and then 13th in the end-of-season standings. Weber, who was there every step of the way for Schumacher, has now assessed his client’s time with the Silver Arrows – who have since gone to to dominate F1 with Lewis Hamilton as their talisman. “Michael failed at Mercedes,” Weber told German newspaper Express. “If only he had listened to me this time.

“He tried everything and made the car faster together with [Nico] Rosberg so that Mercedes could become world champion so often. Still, that was as unnecessary as a goiter.” Legendary F1 designer John Barnard recently revealed he believes Schumacher struggled during his three-year spell at Mercedes because the setup of his car was different to Ferrari’s and due to the sport having moved on. When Barnard’s thoughts were relayed to him, Weber said: “I see it 100 percent the same way. Michael used such a car or this special vehicle setup for his style and did not get it from Mercedes. “The newer cars had developed in a different direction, and Michael couldn’t influence the technology as much as at Benetton and Ferrari.”

Ross Brawn, with whom Schumacher enjoyed immense success at Benetton and Ferrari, was a key figure in Mercedes’ early days following their return to F1. But Weber has admitted even Brawn could not help Schumacher reach the heights he had previously scaled. “That’s right, but Ross won with his old Honda car with the ingenious double diffuser and made Jenson Button world champion,” Weber said. “After that, he had to save massively, could not improve the car much and suddenly the bar was set by Rosberg, who was faster.