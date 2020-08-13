Micheál Martin set to meet Boris Johnson in the North this morning

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to meet Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle in the North this morning.

This will be their first meeting since Micheál Martin became Taoiseach.

Covid-19 will top the agenda and the two leaders are expected to discuss their respective experiences of managing the virus and dealing with its economic and societal impact.

A statement from the Government reads: “They will discuss Brexit, including the continuing negotiations between the UK and the EU, with less than six months to the end of the transition period.

“Northern Ireland and bilateral relations between Dublin and London will also be discussed.”