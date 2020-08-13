Michelle O’Neill vows to ‘leave no stone unturned’ after meeting with Noah Donohoe’s mother

MICHELLE O’NEILL, DEPUTY First Minister of Northern Ireland, has met with Fiona Donohoe and her legal team.

Fiona’s son Noah went missing on 21 June and his body was recovered in North Belfast on 27 June after a widespread search.

The 14-year-old boy was laid to rest on 1 July.

Police believe Noah might have sustained a head injury after falling off his bicycle and could have been disorientated when he entered a storm drain.

Speaking after the meeting yesterday, O’Neill said she told Fiona and her legal team she “will leave no stone unturned to help them find the truth”.

“The death of young Noah Donohoe was one that stunned us all and broke our hearts. I would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward,” O’Neill added in a statement.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to contact the PSNI.

‘A beautiful soul’

Speaking at Noah’s funeral mass last month, Fr Michael McGinnity said the teenager “was passionate about everything he turned his hand to, and he wanted everyone to share that passion with him”.

“So much has been written and said about Noah that has touched the hearts of everyone in this city.

“But what has stayed with me are the words of Fiona when she spoke to me last Sunday night. She said: ‘I have been so blessed. Noah was a beautiful soul with a beautiful mind. He poured a whole lifetime of love into my life in 14 short years.’”

Contains reporting from PA