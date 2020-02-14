Michelle Troconis’ lawyer says it is unfair her bail conditions are so strict

Michelle Troconis’ new lawyer has claimed her bail conditions are unfair and stricter than those of Fotis Dulos who killed himself before standing trial in the murder of his estranged wife last week.

Troconis was living with Fotis Dulos when his estranged wife vanished last May. The pair were charged first with evidence tampering and then with murdering Jennifer in January.

Fotis, 52, was on house arrest but was also allowed to go to work.

His conditions were eventually tightened to prevent him working until he killed himself last week.

Troconis is also awaiting trial on house arrest but she is not allowed to go to work. She can only visit church.

In a court filing on Thursday, her attorney said the bail conditions are unfair.

‘She is not allowed to shop for herself, like Dulos was, and must submit to periodic drug testing despite having no prior criminal record or a history of drug use.

‘There was no reasonable basis to believe, nor was any information provided at any time, to suggest that Michelle Troconis is or was drug-dependent.

‘The court’s imposition of mandatory drug testing as a condition of release is, therefore, unsupported, unreasonably punitive, and serves no other purpose besides humiliation and punishment,’ her new attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said in a court filing, that was obtained by The Stamford Advocate.

Troconis was not charged with murder but with conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities believe Fotis lay in wait for his estranged wife at her home in New Canaan, Connecticut, last May then attacked her in her garage.

Her body has never been found but police say there was evidence of pools of Jennifer’s blood in her garage that someone had tried to clean up.

Her car was later found and authorities think Fotis used it to transport her.

They believe he then convinced Troconis and lawyer Kent Mawhinney, then lied to police to give him an alibi.

Troconis has not spoken publicly since her arrest.

In unsealed police records, however, detectives described how she first stood by Fotis then changed her story to admit lying for him.