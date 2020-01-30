Michigan man, 68, who served 24 of a 60-year prison sentence for selling pot, pleads for clemency

A prison inmate, who already served 24 years out of a 60-year prison sentence for selling marijuana in Michigan, is making his second bid for clemency.

Michael A. Thompson, 68, was convicted after selling pot to an informant in Genesee County in 1996, and previously denied early release by former Gov. Rick Snyder.

Supporters, however, say the state’s current governor, Gretchen Whitmer, should consider the inmate’s new bid for an early release, because he has not demonstrated he is a violent offender and has served enough time behind bars.

Social activist Shawn King, host of the Breakdown podcast, tweeted on Monday that Thompson’s current sentence was ‘inhumane’, and that it was all for ‘nothing more than selling weed’.

A spokesperson for the current governor was not immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out to ask about Thompson’s latest bid for freedom.

Thompson had been convicted on three counts of selling marijuana and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm as a felony offender, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

But he was not found to be in the possession of firearms at the time of his arrest, reports ABC News.

Authorities would later recover guns during a warrant search of his home, ABC reports.

A website set up to support his new bid for an early release argues that Thompson has ‘never committed a violent act’.

‘He was charged with a violent crime just so he could serve the longest sentence possible’, the site, ‘freemichaelthompson.com’ says.

‘Michael was labeled violent because police found guns at his house, even though in Michigan people can legally and openly carry guns,’ the site explains.

During his last parole board hearing in 2018, Thompson was denied release, and his first request to have his sentence commuted by then Gov. Snyder was rejected, ABC reports.

Michigan voted to legalize recreational use of pot the same year.

A online petition on the site set up by his supporters urges Whitmer, the current governor, to grant his latest request for clemency.

The site claims more than 21000 people have signed the petition, exceeding a goal of 20000.

‘His mother, his father and his only son died while he was in prison,’ the site says.

‘And recreational marijuana has been legalized in Michigan. Now we’re going to fight to get Michael free. We can do it. We must’.