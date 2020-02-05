Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run at the school a day after being accused of multiple NCAA allegations by a former football team staffer as part of a civil lawsuit filed in federal court.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio. Previously Dantonio had told reporters that he expected to coach the team in 2020.

An attorney for the staffer, Curtis Blackwell, detailed his allegations in a court filing obtained by the Daily Mail, claiming that Dantonio found jobs for parents of two Spartan football players with the help of donor Bob Skandalaris.

Furthermore, Dantonio allegedly had Blackwell join him to visit a five-star recruit, even though the staffer was not allowed to conduct off-campus visits as director of college advancement and performance, per NCAA rules.

In his January 10 deposition, Dantonio claimed Blackwell remained in the car, which Blackwell’s attorneys disputed in their filing. (NCAA rules limit the amount of coaches who can visit recruits, which is why Blackwell was not permitted to do so).

Blackwell is suing Dantonio, former Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis and former president Lou Anna Simon for wrongful termination and unlawful arrest in 2017 in connection with a sexual assault investigation into three MSU players.

Blackwell was never charged, but was accused of interfering in the investigation into Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, all of whom accepted plea deals for probation in the case. All three were dismissed from the team.

A report from an external law firm found no evidence that Dantonio violated school policy on handling sexual misconduct.

Blackwell was suspended in February of 2017, his contract was allowed to expire later that year, ending his four-year tenure with the team. At the time, Dantonio said there was friction between Blackwell and the football staff.

Dantonio previously testified that Blackwell had not committed an NCAA violation by conducting home visits, although he did remember Blackwell traveling with him to meet a recruit but said he remained in the car during that meeting.

Through his attorneys, Dantonio has denied committing NCAA violations.

Blackwell contends that he was the ‘fall guy’ after an on-campus party in 2017 when the three aforementioned players allegedly sexually assaulted a female student.

Dantonio had been previously criticized for recruiting Auston Robertson, who is now serving 10 years in prison for rape and already had a history of sexual misconduct when MSU began courting him before the 2016 season.

Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.

‘Today marks one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made here at Michigan State,’ Dantonio said in a statement. ‘I would first like to thank our fans, alumni, and our administration – both past and present staff and especially our current and past players and coaches for all their support, hard work and dedication over these past 13 years. You have truly helped make my dreams come true.’

Dantonio said he still plans to have a role within the university and athletic department.

‘After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football,’ he said.

Michigan State’s new athletic director also released a statement.

‘Mark Dantonio has provided outstanding leadership for the Spartan football program for the last 13 years,’ athletic director Bill Beekman said. ‘As the all-time winningest coach in school history, he’s raised the bar for Michigan State football. He’s mentored young men and led them to success on the field, in the classroom and in life, while serving as a great ambassador for Michigan State.’

Beekman became athletic director in 2018 amid the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

Hollis, the previous AD, had retired following the sex abuse scandal involving Nassar, a former MSU doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics.

Hollis’ departure came just before ESPN reported allegations of sexual assault and violence against women involving Michigan State football and basketball players. The report questioned how the athletic department handled those cases.