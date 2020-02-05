Michigan State University apologizes for hanging dolls of black leaders

A performing arts center at Michigan State University has removed a gift shop display featuring dolls depicting prominent black figures that were hanging from a tree-like rack after facing a backlash.

School officials said they will provide racial bias training for workers and volunteers.

University spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant apologized in a statement, adding that ‘people were hurt and offended’ regardless of the intent of the display at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

The training will focus ‘on the impact and understanding of intentional and unintentional racial bias,’ the statement said.

The felt ornaments hung from the tree-shaped rack depicted figures such as former President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Prince.

The dolls were noticed by a group of friends, including Krystal Rose Davis-Dunn, a black graduate student, who told the Lansing State Journal that there were other trees holding dolls of historic black figures, as well as a few white leaders.

Davis-Dunn, 31, said she asked employees if they saw anything wrong with the displays, but they did not. She added for her, it recalled images of ‘African-American people hanging from twine.’

‘That is problematic,’ she said, adding that she came to the center for a jazz concert after a day of meetings with university leaders to discuss boosting equality and diversity on campus. ‘You’re lynching black people from trees.’

Davis-Dunn’s companion who was with her that night, Paule Jackson, recounted the incident on Facebook, writing that she ‘felt nothing but disgust, rage, and sadness’ after noticing the display.

Jackson went on to write that as ‘a black woman in a predominantly white institution,’ she initially thought it’s be best if she stayed silent for fear of retaliation, but eventually she decided to publicly call attention to what she described as ‘racism and ignorance.’

She added: ‘This is NOT ok, this shows how ignorant people are. And how there is a lack of knowledge and a desire to be educated. Even though this is a institution of higher learning, this feels deliberate and it feels personal.

‘I post this for those people who feel like they can’t speak up, i post this to stand in solidarity with my sister. I post this to show how far we still have to go.’

Guerrant told The Associated Press in an email Tuesday that the display of historic dolls and ornaments was part of February’s Black History Month celebration.

The Wharton Center is hosting several events, including ‘We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’ on February 14.

Guerrant said the incident is being investigated by the university’s Office of Institutional Equity.

The Wharton Center addressed the incident in a Facebook post last week that described the display as ‘unacceptable.’

‘Wharton Center was built on the belief that what makes us different, brought together, makes us more,’ the status update read in part. ‘We have failed to live up to this standard.’

Davis-Dunn, who studies social work at MSU, wrote at length about the entire episode on social media, challenging the notion that bias training was an adequate way to address the problem.

‘Non-people of color may not be provoked or triggered by these displays, but for me and the group of people of color I was with… it was a visceral experience,’ she stated.

‘Trauma lives in the body, and the subtle and subliminal message evokes feelings of harm and a sense of being unsafe. And one-day racial bias or implicit bias training is not enough to undo (1619) 400 years of racialized trauma.’