Microsoft loses $17billion in value in just FIVE minutes after Pentagon deal injunction

Microsoft shares plummeted on Thursday losing $17billion in value just five minutes after a federal judge ordered a temporary injunction on the company’s JEDI contract with the Pentagon.

The technology company’s shares dropped from $185.40 at 2.11pm EST to an intraday low of $183.16 by 2.16pm and closed around that price.

Microsoft’s stock, which is worth $1.4trillion, suffered a 1% loss from its market capitalization on Thursday.

The temporary injunction was issued Thursday after Amazon claimed that President Trump’s bias against Jeff Bezos prevented the company’s efforts to win the $10billion Pentagon cloud contract that Microsoft won.

Amazon shares rose briefly following the injunction announcement on Thursday, but then turned negative.

Amazon was initially expected to win that contract with the Department of Defense that will build a cloud for the storage and management of military and defense data.

After they lost it in a surprise upset, the company requested a court injunction last month, claiming the process was tainted with politics.

Amazon claims Trump and other officials shut the company out of the contract due to the president’s personal vendetta against Bezos.

The documents requesting the block and the judge’s decision to issue the temporary injunction are sealed by the court for unspecified reasons.

Microsoft said in a statement that it was disappointed by the additional delay, but said it believes that it will ultimately be allowed to move forward with the project.

The Pentagon and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program will ultimately see all military branches sharing information in a cloud-based system boosted by artificial intelligence.

Amazon was considered the lead contender to provide technology for JEDI, with Amazon Web Services dominating the cloud computing arena and the company already providing classified servers for other government agencies including the CIA.

An earlier court filing by Amazon detailed alleged errors that ended with Microsoft being chosen over its AWS cloud computing division.

The Pentagon’s mistakes in the contract were ‘hard to understand and impossible to assess’ when separated from Trump’s ‘repeatedly expressed determination to, in the words of the president himself, ‘screw Amazon,” court documents filed by Amazon argued.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, is a frequent target of the US president, who claims the newspaper is biased against him.

The bid protest filed in US Court of Federal Claims urges that the rival JEDI bids be re-evaluated and a new decision reached.

As a condition of the injunction, Amazon was directed to provide $42 million that would be used to cover any costs or damages incurred if it is determined that the injunction was issued wrongly.

The judge told Amazon and the Pentagon to confer by February 27 on what portions of the opinion can be released publicly.