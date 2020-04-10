Middle-aged Pink Floyd fans throw ‘corona party’ in middle of NJ street and tell cops ‘F-the police’

A group of defiant Pink Floyd fans held an impromptu outdoor concert in New Jersey Saturday and shouted profanities at police when they arrived to enforce the state’s restrictions against such gatherings because of the coronavirus.

The Rumson Police said on their Facebook page that they are following up with an investigation of the outdoor ‘greatest hits’ performance, which officers found taking place at Blackpoint Road and Wood Lane Saturday night.

Two guitarists on a lawn started up the show, which assembled about 30 aging fans of the classic British rock band in the middle of the street.

‘Some even brought lawn chairs,’ the department said.

When police were called to enforce Governor Phil Murphy’s prohibition against holding ‘corona parties,’ the party-goers came back at the cops with obscenities.

‘F-the police’ and ‘Welcome to Nazi Germany” the group of ”40-50 year old ADULTS,” members of the group said, police reported.

‘As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic ‘Wish you were here’, that they must stop the show,’ wrote the department in a light-hearted account of the incident that was posted on Facebook.

There have been more than 337,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for more than 9,600 deaths.

New Jersey has had more than 34,000 confirmed cases and close to 850 deaths.

Pink Floyd, a progressive, pioneering rock band best known for the classic albums ‘Dark Side of the Moon,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ and ‘The Wall,’ last performed together during the Live 8 charity concert in 2005.

The group had reunited after years of being idle and before that a bitter split between bassist and songwriter Roger Waters and the rest of the band, which continued under the leadership of lead guitarist David Gilmour.

‘The Floyd’, as many refer to the group, still commands a fierce loyalty among its fans.

In that spirit, the Rumson police wrote, sure we all ‘wish we could be here,’ in response to the impromptu event, and clarified, that the department ‘takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun!’

The department had even included the iconic cover of the bank’s ‘Darkside of the Moon,’ album in its initial social media report.

The police’s mention of an investigation came in a subsequent Facebook post.

‘On behalf of Chief Scott Paterson, the Rumson Police Department has received some inquiries regarding the status of charging the people involved,’ says the department in the post.

‘The matter is presently under investigation by the Rumson Police Department and charges are pending. A post will be made once the subject(s) have been served with a criminal complaint. -Lt. Christopher J. York.’