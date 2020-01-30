Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, 41,  is arrested for breaking into a garage in California

A man who starred in 90s hockey film The Mighty Ducks was arrested yesterday after allegedly breaking into a house while high on methamphetamine.

Shaun Weiss, 41, who played Greg Goldberg in the 1992 movie, is accused of breaking into a garage in Van Nuys, California, before smashing through the windshield of a car inside.

A mugshot released alongside his arrest shows Weiss looking gaunt, disshevelled and apparently suffering the consequences of drug use.

The image is a drastic departure from his appearance as the overweight teen in the classic sports movie.

It also shows a rapid deterioration from 2015, when he was photographed seemingly well.

‘Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window,’ the Marysville Police Department said in a statement.

‘Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken.’

Officers swarmed the garage and ordered Weiss, who displayed signs of being high on meth, to get out of the vehicle.

Despite featuring in some small movie roles after The Mighty Ducks, including 2008 film Drillbit Taylor, Weiss has mainly made news in recent years for his criminal behavior.

A charge of petty theft in July 2017 landed the former star a 150-day sentence

Due to overcrowding in the prison, Weiss was released after 12 days but was picked up soon after for possession of methamphetamine. He spent 90 days inside.

In 2018, mugshots of the child star shocked fans when he was booked for public intoxication in Northern California.

After his stint in prison, Weiss said that he would be checking himself into rehab.

The character that Weiss played as a child was known for his love of flatulence and food and he was significantly larger and and fuller-faced than others on the team.

The 41-year-old was taken into custody at the Yuba County Jail and is being held on $52,000 bail.