Migrant caravan crosses into Mexico, walks along highway

A migrant caravan of more than 1,000 Central Americans crossed the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala on Thursday after a daylongs standoff with security agents in the latest attempt to seek asylum from the United States despite President Donald Trump’ strict immigration stance.

Carrying U.S. and Honduran flags at the head of the procession, they walked along a highway toward a waiting contingent of dozens of Mexico’s National Guard servicemen with riot shields and body armor and vans from the National Immigration Institute.

The latest caravan is just the second in a week after at least 4,000 migrants, mostly from Hondurans, settled in the Guatemalan border town of Tecún Umán before thousands made across the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran leader of the caravan, said the migrants want to negotiate to be allowed to pass peacefully.

But Mexico has cracked down on the large caravans seen previously following intense pressure from Washington last year.

Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate River, which forms the border here.

The migrants awoke with a plan Thursday. By 4:30am they had all packed their belongings and were just awaiting the call to move. They would not cross where Mexican authorities were posted across the river.

They prayed for about an hour before leaving and then walked upriver on the Guatemala side in the dark to near another bridge that handles commercial traffic between the two countries. There were no Mexican authorities on the opposite bank.

There the water was deeper, coming to the waist of a grown man, so a number of young men entered the river first and formed a human chain to keep the women and children who followed from being pulled by the current.

It was still pitch black when the first migrants crossed at 6am.

National Guard troops awaited the caravan outside the community of Frontera Hidalgo, near Ciudad Hidalgo where the migrants crossed the Suchiate River at dawn.

A total of 752 Honduran migrants of the 4,000 or so who abandoned their country January 14 and 15 were expatriated back home as early as Tuesday when the Mexican government began flying and busing them out.

Seven more buses left Mexico for Honduras on Wednesday, carrying 240 migrants back home, and two flights left with an additional 220 Hondurans, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said.

By Wednesday, the number of people outside the Casa del Migrante in Tecún Umán was perhaps half of what it was at its peak Sunday night.

In previous caravans, Mexican authorities have allowed caravans to walk for awhile, seemingly to tire them out, and then closed their path.

The last two caravans have proven to be a challenge for Mexico after its president, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Central American governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras signed accords with Washington to reduce the flow of migrants to the United States’ southern border.

The Mexican government last Friday offered migrants 4,000 jobs to work in the south, but those who refused it or sought asylum would not be issued safe conduct passes to the United States, the interior ministry said.

Trump has threatened to punish Mexico and Central American nations economically if they fail to address the migrant flows.

Migrants crossing into Mexico earlier this week faced tear gas from security forces, who delivered a firmer response than in previous mass crossings of the border.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said several hundred of the new arrivals were immediately deported.