Mike Ashley ‘prepared to sell Newcastle’ if Amanda Staveley can produce the cash

Mike Ashley is thought to be keen on selling Newcastle United once somebody can prove that they are willing to buy the club

Mike Ashley is reportedly ready to sell Newcastle United if the consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley stumps up the money to seal the deal.

Rumours about the Toon owner being prepared to sell up have been a constant on Tyneside for years but fresh reports this week claimed a deal had moved closer and that paperwork from both sides had been submitted.

But the Daily Mail report that the consortium will only become ‘interested’ once instructed by the seller that a deal has been reached and the takeover process can begin.

They add that sources within Sports Direct have told them that Ashley is increasingly keen to do a deal and ‘wants done with it’ sooner rather than later.

They say that the current uncertainty regarding the future of his Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct International Group) empire and indeed the retail industry in general, are also factors that will be pushing towards a sale.

It was said in January that £340million was the price on the table and there has been a suggestion that the coronavirus crisis will see Staveley’s group attempt to drive that figure down.

The Mail claim that Staveley’s side have told them they are hopeful of a deal being reached and say a ‘long term’ business plan has been devised, although they have expressed caution when it comes to dealing with Ashley.

Ashley dropped himself in hot water recently after his decision to keep Sports Direct stores open despite fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Not long after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put in further lockdown measures to the UK population and workforce, Ashley decided it was necessary to keep his stores open.

Ashley’s Fraser Group quickly released a statement insisting the sporting equipment they sell makes them an essential place to visit in these troubling times.

“We stock a huge range of sports equipment designed for exercising at home… indeed home fitness is the number one trending topic on social media after coronavirus itself,” Finance chief Chris Wootton wrote.

“Against the backdrop of the closure of gyms the demand for these types of products has increased exponentially as the population looks to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Consequently, we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis and thus our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will remain open where possible to allow us to do this (in accordance with the Government’s current social distancing guidance).

“There is no one else that has the range of product and range of stores to make this reasonably accessible for the whole population.”

But after a frosty response from many all Sports Direct stores were quickly shut down soon after.