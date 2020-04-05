Mike Ashley urged to quit Newcastle during coronavirus crisis amid takeover talk

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is facing fresh calls to sell the club after being criticised over attempts to keep Sports Direct shops open during the coronavirus lockdown

Newcastle United are once again in the midst of a takeover attempt, with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia leading a bid to buy the football club.

Almost all supporters have given up hope of seeing unpopular owner Mike Ashley ousted – but the majority live in hope that this takeover attempt will be the one that proves successful.

Ashley has so far been unwilling to flog the Premier League outfit, despite a wealth of interest in recent years.

However, the Athletic report this is the closest Newcastle has been to being sold since the Sports Direct tycoon took the helm in 2007.

Ashley has been the target of media criticism of late after attempting to keep his high street stores open during the coronavirus lockdown.

And former England cricketer, and Newcastle fan, Steve Harmison thinks this a perfect time for the owner to cut his losses on Tyneside.

“If ever there was a time for Ashley to leave, this is it,” he told talkSPORT.

“If you were asked the question, ‘which Premier League team would be the first to put their non-playing staff on furlough?’, the answer would be Newcastle. It would be Mike Ashley.

“So this doesn’t surprise me.

“We’ve seen what he’s done with Sports Direct – we’re being told to stay in and don’t go out, but he left his shops open (Sports Direct made the decision to close on March 24). It does not surprise me with Mike Ashley.

“The reports in the local papers up here yesterday were that this could be the closest Newcastle has been to being taken over in the last three years, with all the nonsense that has happened. And I hope so.

“When we come out of this, Mike Ashley has not covered himself in glory with Sports Direct and Newcastle United.

“If there’s ever a time for him to get out of Newcastle, this is it.

“Please, for these great Newcastle supporters. We don’t want to be tarnished with that brush any more.”

Numerous reports suggest Ashley is finally willing to sell the north east outfit.

However, the millionaire told the Daily Mail last summer he could see himself owning the club ‘forever’.