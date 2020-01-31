Mike Bloomberg has spent $100million in ads attacking Trump in just two months 

The ex-mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, has reportedly already spent $100million in adverts that attack President Trump in just two months.

He reportedly spent $10million for advert time during Sunday’s Super Bowl and according to Druge Report, his campaign has spent in excess of £25million on digital ads and more than $85million in television commercials.

The Bloomberg campaign is due to release its spending numbers later today in a filing to the FEC and is expected to show that its ad spending is already in nine figures.

And those numbers are allegedly only in advertising that has been directly attacking Donald Trump.

The source referred to the spending as a ‘down payment’ on Bloomberg’s effort to take down Trump in the election.

They told Drudge: ‘Mike’s spending represents a down payment and a commitment in all 50 states to defeat Donald Trump – and shows we have the resources and plan necessary to take him on.’