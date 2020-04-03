Mike Tyson gives scathing verdict of Deontay Wilder for reaction to Tyson Fury fight

Deontay Wilder blamed his defeat against Tyson Fury on the 45lb costume he wore to the ring on the night, but Mike Tyson has told his fellow American to “grow up”

Deontay Wilder needs to “grow up” and stop feeling sorry for himself after suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury back in February.

That’s the damning verdict of former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who has urged his fellow American not to feel “sad or discouraged”.

Fury dethroned Wilder in stunning fashion on February 22, knocking the Bronze Bomber down twice before his trainer Mark Breland made a justified call to throw in the towel during round seven.

After losing his WBC heavyweight crown, and suffering his first professional defeat, Wilder publicly condemned Breland for “not letting me go out on my shield”.

He has also been universally mocked for claiming the 45lb costume he wore to the ring on the night was to blame for his sluggish performance.

But heavyweight legend Tyson believes the 34-year-old has some growing up to do, insisting there is still plenty of money for him to make in the sport.

He told rapper Fat Joe on Instagram live: “[Wilder] feels like giving up, ‘Oh, my life is over. I’ve made $90 million dollars. My life is over. Oh God, I want to die.’ Grow up.

“Keep going through it until it’s really over.

“Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged.

“And he should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.”

Wilder has exercised his right to an immediate rematch with Fury, which is now expected to take place later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet Tyson, who was sat at ringside when Fury battered him from pillar to post in Las Vegas, says the Alabama fighter has not looked the same since drawing with the Gypsy King in December 2018.

“Well, listen, [Wilder] didn’t fight the same fight as he fought the first fight,” he said.

“The first fight, he fought with confidence like he could win.

“In this fight, he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him. I don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight.

“After the first fight, he couldn’t rise to the occasion again.”