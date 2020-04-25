Mike Tyson in training for boxing return as he discloses new regime

Iron Mike has revealed that he is training for a sensational return to boxing, amid plans to compete in four-round exhibition fights for charity

Mike Tyson says a return to the boxing ring is on the cards in a heart-warming bid to raise cash for homeless people, and to assist those suffering from drug addictions.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world has been through well-publicised issues of his own since being declared bankrupt in 2003 and retiring from the sport three years later.

But Tyson has reinvented himself as a successful cannabis entrepreneur in recent years and now plans to put the boxing gloves back on to raise money for good causes.

The 53-year-old – who was recently crowned as the eWBSS heavyweight champion after outpointing Muhammad Ali in a thrilling final – claims to be in the best shape of his life.

Speaking on an Instagram Live with rapper T.I. he said: “I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week.

“That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

“Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****er like me.

“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mits, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.

“I’m start to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me.”

Tyson’s former trainer Jeff Fenech has even claimed that ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ would still KO former WBC champ Deontay Wilder inside 60 seconds if he trained for six weeks.

He told Sporting News: “Boxing’s not the same now. I’d guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he’d knock Wilder out in a minute.

“He would hit them. If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury – who’s a great fighter, but not a huge puncher – Tyson would kill these guys.

“They’re not on the same level today. Mike today, I reckon if he trained he could still beat these guys.”