Mike Tyson’s right hook ‘could kill somebody’, claims his new trainer

Mike Tyson’s trainer has sensationally claimed the veteran’s right hook could ‘kill somebody’ after video emerged of him working out on the pads last week.

The former heavyweight champion showed exactly why he knocked out 44 of his rivals during a glittering 20-year career, smashing his trainer’s pads with a series of devastating blows.

A glimpse of the Brooklyn-born star’s blistering speed and power has given fans a glimmer of hope that a return to the ring one day is still a possibility.

But his new trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has urged the sport’s top modern stars to be careful what they wish for, insisting Tyson would still do serious damage.

‘What I can tell you is that if he wants to do something in the future he’ll be ready for that 100 per cent,’ Cordeiro said in an interview with ESPN.

‘Boxing, for sure, if he wants to come back to boxing, give him six months he could come back and fight against anyone. I’ll put my word to that, it’s not a joke.

‘You guys can see on the mitts, that was the first mitts [session]. Can you imagine after three weeks? The guy is a great student.

‘As soon as we started training I said, “my lord”. I didn’t know what to expect. He hadn’t hit mitts for I think almost 10 years, I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys who are 21, 22 years old.

‘And I can tell, you’ll have to be a good guy to spar with Mike. If you’re not prepared you’ll get dropped, for sure. The power is a different level. I’ve trained a lot of heavyweights in my career. When you talk about his power… his right hook I can feel it, you can tell, it could kill somebody.’

Cordeiro also claimed that he was ‘nervous’ when they started training together and that, during one sparring session, his life flashed before his eyes.

He added: ‘In the beginning, for sure [I was nervous]. After the second round, I felt more okay.

‘When I hold mitts I like put them close to my face with all my fighters. The first time I saw his right hook [come close to my face] I saw all my life [flash before my eyes].

‘My wife, my daughters, my dog, I saw everything, it was like I was gonna die… it was the fear. He put pressure, pressure, pressure. Mike Tyson’s game as everyone knows it is pressure. The same way he fights is the same way he trains.’

Even Oscar De La Hoya claimed Tyson could knock out any heavyweight after watching the recent video.

‘I’m sure that if he trains for 12 rounds, right now he’ll knock out any heavyweight,’ Golden Boy said via The Sun.

There has been talk of Tyson making a return to boxing this year, although it is unlikely it will be on the professional stage, with exhibition bouts for charity lined up.