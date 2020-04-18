Mikel Arteta convinces Arsenal players to perform U-turn over pay cuts

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Arsenal’s players have agreed a 12.5 per cent reduction in wages but they will earn the money back in bonuses if they qualify for the Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has convinced his players to accept a pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Spaniard spoke to his squad in a lengthy conference call meeting this week.

And following negotiations, an agreement has been reached which sees all players take a 12.5 per cent reduction.

The crunch talks with Arteta took place on Wednesday evening, although Arsenal ’s stars may earn their money back yet.

As part of the agreement, Arsenal’s players will effectively be reimbursed in bonuses if they manage to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Gunners squad know that their reductions will be reimbursed if they secure top European football for the 2020/21 campaign, while they will also receive an additional £100,000 bonus each.

As part of the arrangement agreed upon, Arsenal’s players have also been offered £500,000 each if they win the Champions League in 2021.

Alternatively, if they lift the Europa League trophy next year, they will all get £100,000.

Should Arsenal at least qualify for the 2021/22 season, the Mirror outlines they will get all of their money back.

Arteta made clear the difficult financial situation the club has been left in following the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Many players in the squad already believed a pay cut was a fair approach moving forward.

And the team has now been convinced as a whole by Arteta to accept the terms on the table.

Arsenal will be the first Premier League club to agree to a wage cut, which will run from April 2020 up until March 2021.

However, even qualifying for just the Europa League next term will get them 7.5 per cent of the 12.5 per cent back.

Premier League football could return in June, with Arsenal currently sat ninth in the table with 10 games left to play.

The Gunners, though, are only three points off sixth spot with a game in hand on many sides above them.

Arsenal are also just five points behind Manchester United in fifth, which would secure Champions League football as things stand due to Manchester City’s ban from UEFA.