Mikel Arteta ‘desperate’ to bring Real Madrid sensation Cesar Gelabert to Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on a move for Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert after “closely following” the midfielder’s recent progress.

Gelabert, 19, has climbed Madrid’s academy ranks to become a member of their ‘Castilla’ reserve side, having joined the club at the age of 14.

Los Blancos see plenty of promise in the Spaniard, who is regarded as one of their highest-rated youth prospects – and he would likely have already made his first-team debut if not for a series of injury problems.

But according to Defensa Central, Arsenal are keen to prise Gelabert away from the Bernabeu when the transfer window eventually opens.

The Gunners, and specifically Arteta, are said to have kept close tabs on the player in recent youth league outings against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Arteta was impressed with what he saw, meaning he is now desperate to get his hands on him.

Gelabert is also attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund and Lyon, however, with the latter reportedly seeing a bid rejected.

All three parties are monitoring his situation as he prepares to enter the final year of his Madrid contract.

Nevertheless, the Spanish giants have no intention of offloading their academy graduate as boss Zinedine Zidane considers him one of their most promising players for the future.

If Gelabert fails to agree on a contract extension with Madrid by January, though, Arsenal will be eligible to begin negotiating a free transfer.

Arteta is eager to bolster his Gunners squad in the next transfer window, with reports suggesting he is also targeting a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Smalling, 30, was sent out on loan to Roma this season and has generally impressed for the Italian outfit.

Roma are not interested in signing him permanently, however, and are instead pursuing a cheaper option in Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren.

The England international would prefer to head back to the Premier League and Arteta is in need of defensive reinforcements.

Shkodran Mustafi has failed to impress once again this season, while David Luiz has struggled for consistency since joining from Chelsea back in the summer.