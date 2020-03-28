Mikel Arteta handed transfer boost as Arsenal hold talks to sell £160,000-a-week flop

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer and Roma are keen to bring the midfielder to Italy when the transfer window opens.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be given a boost in his plans to overhaul his squad at the end of the season as the club are closer to offloading Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer transfer window. The attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Roma and the Italian club are keen to make the move permanent.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal in a swap deal in 2018 that saw Alexis Sanchez go in the other direction and join Manchester United. The Armenia international struggled during his time at Old Trafford and things didn’t improve after making the switch to the Emirates. It has proved to be a costly decision for the Gunners, as the 31-year-old is on a reported £160,000-a-week deal. Mkhitaryan has made 59 appearances for Arsenal during which he scored nine goals and provided 13 assists. JUST IN: Coronavirus in football: List of players, managers who have tested positive for COVID-19

Poor performance saw him promptly shipped off to Roma on a season-long loan last summer. And while injuries have limited his appearances for the Italian club, Roma are still interested in signing the player in the summer. According to Italian publication, Gazetta dello Sport, negotiations are underway between the two clubs over a possible deal. DON’T MISS Man Utd favourites to sign £45m midfielder but face Bayern Munich transfer threat [TRANSFER NEWS] Gary Neville sends Jamie Carragher response over fears Liverpool will miss out on title [GOSSIP] Jurgen Klopp tipped to sell Liverpool star who doesn’t have ‘mentality’ to play for Reds [TRANSFER NEWS]

However, several issues still need to be clarified before it is finalised. The report claims Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has some concerns about the player’s age and could back away from the deal if Mkhitaryan seeks a three-year deal. The attacking midfielder has made 20 appearances for Roma this season, during which he has scored six goals and provided four assists. Mkhitaryan’s Arsenal contract runs until 2021 and it will be a boost to Arteta if he can get raise extra transfer funds and reduce the team’s wage bill by moving on a player who isn’t part of his future plans for the club. However, one player Arteta has been urged to sign is Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.