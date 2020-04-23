Mikel Arteta lays out Arsenal transfer plan as Gunners boss uses break to scout signings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still being productive despite the Premier League’s enforced break due to the coronavirus.

Mikel Arteta and his recruitment staff are still hard at work scouting potential summer signings for Arsenal, the Gunners manager has revealed. The Premier League has been suspended since March 9 due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has shut down not just sport but entire countries across Europe.

And England’s top flight might not return until June, if it indeed returns whatsoever. The repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak have shrouded the remainder of the campaign in uncertainty. But despite that, Arsenal manager Arteta is doing his utmost to plan out the Gunners’ future and in particular the upcoming summer transfer window. While Arsenal are braced for added financial complications due to the crisis, the Spaniard will still hope to strengthen his squad with additions. And the 38-year-old has been scouring the market and scouting potential targets with the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Carlos Soler, Jonathan David, Layvin Kurzawa, Willian, Ryan Fraser and Orkun Kokcu among the many players believed to be on the north London outfit’s radar.

Asked if he can still scout effectively from home, Arteta added: “Absolutely. We have a lot of meetings to try and plan the season. “We might have one, two, three different scenarios and we have to be prepared for all of them. “I’m not a person that likes improvising a lot so yeah we have to know the circumstances can change every week and we have to be prepared as a club to react to that and adapt.” Arteta and his coaches are attempting to use this break as a second pre-season as they plan for not just the rest of this season, but the years ahead. “That’s what we are trying to do,” said the Spaniard, who was only appointed head Arsenal coach in December and so has not yet had a proper pre-season.

“We have some time to review what we have done as well, and the things that we have to improve as a team and as a coaching staff as well, and have a big reflection on all the departments we have across the club. “How they are feeling as well about what we are doing, how we have set up as a club, if they have any ideas for us to improve, and we are more than welcome to help them on how the workload can be better. “So then we make sure when we’re back, we don’t know in which condition, how long we’re going to have, we make sure we hit the ground running.” Much of Arsenal’s summer business may depend on how much money is raised through sales, with COVID-19 expected to have a sizeable impact on the club’s finances. And club legend Charlie Nicholas expects top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be sold this summer, with his contract expiring in 2021. He told Sporting Life: “You have to either give him what he wants to sign him up or sell to get the right money and sort out this defence once and for all. “My preference would be to keep him but I have a feeling Arsenal will not keep him. “If [Mesut] Ozil stays, I feel they will sell him, and they cannot afford another Aaron Ramsey saga. “I could accept if they get good money for him, as I am not convinced he will sign, and Arsenal can then rebuild in the process. “Arsenal would miss his goals, but I do not think they would miss him greatly as an individual player.