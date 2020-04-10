Minecraft Nether Update: 20W15A Snapshot download released with Patch Notes

A new Minecraft update for the Java edition of the game has been released. Here’s everything new with the 20W15A Snapshot download.

A new Minecraft Java Snapshot was released this week with plenty of new features and changes to the games current snapshot.

What is a snapshot you (potentially) ask? Well, it’s a bit like a testing ground for the game.

Before any build of the game is rolled out to the Bedrock Edition – which is the default version of the game for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile – it’s tested on the Minecraft Java Edition version of the game.

It’s a bit like how Overwatch, The Division 2 and PUBG has a PTR for testing before releasing updates to the general public.

Well, a brand new version was released on Wednesday and it introduced a few new features for players to test out, along with numerous bug fixes.

The official blog entry from the Minecraft team also outlined some big new features.

Namely, a new biome to explore; the Basalt Deltas, which we hear is stacked with Magma Cubes that spawn frequently.

But that wasn’t even the best part, as they’ve also only gone and hired Lena Raine, who created the wonderful music from Celeste, to compose the music for the Nether – It should make for good listening.

Keep reading as below you’ll find a complete rundown of what’s new in this update.

NEW FEATURES IN 20W15A

ACCESSIBILITY

BASALT DELTAS

Basalt Deltas can now be found in the Nether!

NETHER MUSIC

We’re happy to announce that we’ve added three new tracks for the upcoming Nether Update, all composed by the very talented Lena Raine.

Two lines from Lena about the music. More to come in a separate blog post.

Take a portal to the Nether, and stay awhile and listen…

CHANGES IN 20W15A

DISPENSER CHANGES

TECHNICAL CHANGES IN 20W15A

FIXED BUGS IN 20W15A