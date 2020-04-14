Minister Robert Jenrick breaks OWN lockdown rules driving 150m to his £1m second home

ROBERT JENRICK has come under fire after it was revealed he broke lockdown regulations, not once but twice – flouting his own rules.

A key member of Boris Johnson’s government, Mr Jenrick has been revealed to have travelled 150 miles out of London to spend time at his £1.1 million second home in Herefordshire where he is now residing. It has also been reported that Mr Jenrick was spotted visiting his parents in Shropshire, after he told others that they should keep indoors.

Although an insider told Mail Online that he only visited his parents to contactlessly deliver food and medication. Mr Jenrick explained that the Herefordshire property is what he considers to be his family home as he moved to the property after travel to second homes was forbidden. The communities secretary also has a £2.5 million London address that is close to the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Jenrick has since defended his decision to visit his parents, as he said he needed to deliver medicine to them. He wrote on Twitter: “For clarity – my parents asked me to deliver some essentials – including medicines. “They are both self-isolating due to age and my father’s medical condition and I respected social distancing rules.” However, orders were given to the public on March 23 that people should not visit their second homes, even if for “isolation purposes or holidays.”

Over on Twitter users of the site expressed their dismay at the news. One wrote: “Is he serious a couple of days after Scotlands Chief Medical Officer resigned for breaching the Lockdown, he no no choice but to resign. What a fool and a hypocrite” Another replied: “Unbelievable” A third commented: “If he doesn’t care about the rules, why should we?”

It comes as chef Gordon Ramsay was also criticised for leaving London to move into his second home in Cornwall. The TV personality has been living in his £4.4 million home alongside his four children and wife Tana Ramsay. Locals have criticised the chef for moving from London during this critical time, as he poses a “risk” to others in the community. After a video was posted of Mr Ramsay clapping for key workers, one person commented: “How can you clap for Key Workers when you are in your second home in Cornwall using vital resources and putting local people and our key workers at risk? Such hypocrisy, arrogance and disregard for government directives designed to keep us safe.”