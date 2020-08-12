Missing teenager from Dublin located safe and well

Gardaí say no further action is required and have thanked the public for their assistance.
GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their assistance in locating a missing teenager from Artane in Dublin.
The 14 year-old was last seen in the Malahide Road area of Artane this morning and an alert was issued this evening.
However, gardaí say the teenager has been located safe and well and that no further action is required.
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Your contributions will help us continue
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now