Infosurhoy

Missing teenager from Dublin located safe and well

0
By on Top Stories

Gardaí say no further action is required and have thanked the public for their assistance.

GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their assistance in locating a missing teenager from Artane in Dublin.

The 14 year-old was last seen in the Malahide Road area of Artane this morning and an alert was issued this evening.

However, gardaí say the teenager has been located safe and well and that no further action is required.

#Open journalism

No news is bad news
Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply