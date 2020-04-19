Mississippi tornado: Six people dead after dangerous 170mph winds rip through US

AT LEAST six people have died after southern US states were hit by fierce storms and tornadoes that wreaked havoc over the Easter weekend.

At least two twisters hit central Texas on Sunday, NBC News has reported, while severe windstorms also pummelled Louisiana. The severe weather comes as these states are under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. And at least six people died from the severe weather, according to weather.com.

Meanwhile, The National Weather Service has posted a warning on its website for Jackson, in Mississippi: “Significant severe thunderstorms are likely through this evening across the eastern portions of our forecast area. Tornadoes are likely, and some could be strong and long-tracked. “Widespread damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to tennis ball size are also possible with these storms. “Be alert for Watches and Warnings issued for your location, and be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.” Governor John Bel Edwards warned people in Louisiana to remain at home as the severe weather rips through the state.

Soso, MS has been hit by a tornado. Damage everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KaedWPL76M — James Pugh (@jpughinreallife) April 13, 2020

He tweeted: “Even though the morning storms have left the state, many other dangerous systems remain across Louisiana. “Please stay at home, follow the orders of local officials and tune in to your local weather person for updates.” The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center warned of an “exceptionally rare event” hitting southern and central Mississippi. It said during its forecast at 4.26pm local time: “Based on recent radar and environmental data, a violent tornado with potential peak winds of 170mph to 205mph is likely ongoing.

Tornado debris fallout signatures were evident on both tornadic supercells in southern Mississippi as indicated by an increasing area of reduced CC. #mswx pic.twitter.com/h47rJjwJnd — Vivek Mahale (@vmahale) April 12, 2020

“This is an exceptionally rare event.” NOAA’s National Weather Service storm prediction center warned earlier in the day that “an outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely through tonight”. It said: “The greatest threat expected across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible. “Primary change to current outlook has been to trim back on northwestern portion of the MDT and ENH across TN and northwestern MS.

“Widespread stratiform precipitation in this region is limiting destabilization potential. “Otherwise, primary tornado and damaging wind threat is expected to evolve this afternoon into tonight from MS, AL into GA with storms developing along warm conveyor belt associated with an intense low-level jet. “Activity will reach the Carolinas late tonight. “Damaging wind and tornadoes, some of which could be strong, are the primary threats.”