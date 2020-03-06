Missouri man sentenced in planned terrorism attack plot

A US Army veteran who believed he was helping ISIS terrorists plot a devastating attack on Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to 19 years in prison and a lifetime of probation.

Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr, 28, of Columbia, pleaded guilty last September to providing material support or resources to terrorists.

Prosecutors said Hester gave materials such as nails and duct tape to people he thought were members of ISIS but who were actually undercover federal agents.

The FBI said Hester, who also went by the names Mohammed Junaid Al Amreeki, Junaid Muhammad, Rabbani Junaid Muhammad, Rami Talib and Ali Talib Muhammad, stated the US government should be ‘overthrown’ and that the government should be hit ‘hard.’

An FBI undercover officer told Hester the ‘attacks’ were planned on buses, trains and a train station on President’s Day in Kansas City.

Hester, who was married with two young daughters, came to the attention of the FBI in 2016 after posting several comments on four different Facebook accounts supporting radical Islamic ideology and expressing hostility toward the US, according to federal prosecutors.

‘Hester indicated that he had converted to Islam, expressed animus toward the United States, and posted photos of weapons and the ISIS flag, among other material, suggesting an adherence to radical Islamic ideology and a propensity for violence,’ according to a press release form the US Department of Justice.

In order to determine whether Hester posed a security threat, FBI agents using undercover identities reached out to Hester via social media, texting and face-to-face meetings.

During those encounters, Hester identified categories of potential targets for attack, including ‘oil production,’ ‘military bases,’ ‘federal places,’ ‘government officials,’ and ‘Wall Street.’

He specified that ‘[a]ny government building in DC would get attention of everyone.’

He also was quoted as saying he wanted to unleash a ‘global jihad’ and carry out ‘global jihad’ and an attack ’10 times’ as deadly as the Boston Marathon bombings.

Citing his brief enlistment in the US Army, Hester also claimed proficiency with assault weapons and said that his favorite firearm was the AK-47 rifle.

He was enlisted in the US Army for less than a year, receiving a general discharge from service in mid-2013 after reportedly violating regulations during combat training.

According to federal officials, an undercover FBI agent pretending to be an ISIS operative ‘provided Hester a number of opportunities to dissociate with no questions asked, but Hester repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to their plot.’

During one exchange, the agent told Hester he didn’t have to take part but he allegedly responded: ‘I’m down’.

Later, he told him he ‘couldn’t wait’ for the attack and that it was ‘time they pay for their atrocities’.

At the request of the bogus ISIS fighter, Hester obtained boxes roofing nails that he was told would be used as bomb components.

The undercover agent made clear to Hester that the nails’ purpose was to maximize the number of casualties, which left the retired soldier unfazed.

‘In addition, Hester did not hesitate when the undercover showed him a cache of three machine guns and two handguns that would be used in the “attack,” and two pipes that would be used to construct the “bombs,”’ according to the statement.

In January 2017, the undercover agent told Hester to buy 9-volt batteries, duct tape, copper wire and roofing nails to make a bomb.

He also asked him to buy ammunition, but the veteran said he would not be able to because of his criminal record, which included an October 2016 arrest stemming from an incident in which Hester threw a knife through a store window and reached for a gun hidden in a diaper bag during a fight with his wife.

On February 17, 2017, Hester delivered two more boxes of roofing nails to a meeting with the FBI agent at a storage facility. He was arrested moments later and has been in custody ever since.