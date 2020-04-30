Missouri senator calls for criminal probe of Amazon’s ‘predatory data practices’

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is urging the Justice Department to open a criminal probe of Amazon.com Inc, saying the online retailer was building a monopoly using ‘predatory data practices’ on vendors using its platform.

Hawley, a Republican who has been critical of big tech platforms like Alphabet’s Google, expressed concern about a report in the Wall Street Journal that Amazon collects data about products sold by third parties on its site in order to create Amazon branded copies, saying it went far beyond what brick and mortar stores are able to do.

‘I write to ask you to open a criminal antitrust investigation of Amazon. Recent reports suggest that Amazon has engaged in predatory and exclusionary data practices to build and maintain a monopoly,’ Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr that was dated Tuesday.

The big four tech platforms – Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook – are under investigation by the House Judiciary Committee and Justice Department while the Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook and Amazon.

Meanwhile, groups of state attorneys general are looking at Facebook and Google.

Hawley noted that the practice was ‘especially concerning’ given that many small retailers have been forced to temporarily shutter their stores and have become more reliant on online sales because of public health measures ordered to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Amazon said in a statement that it ‘strictly prohibit(s) employees from using non-public, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch’.

‘While we don’t believe these claims made by the Wall Street Journal are accurate, we take these allegations very seriously and have launched an internal investigation,’ an Amazon spokesperson said in an email statement.

A Justice Department spokesman said that it had received the letter and was reviewing it.

The Wall Street Journal report published last week was based on claims from former employees and internal documents.

The unauthorized practice of using third-party seller information to design and sell competing items goes against Amazon’s policies and even conflicts with what the company has told Congress.

‘We don’t use individual seller data directly to compete’ with businesses on the company’s platform, Nate Sutton, an Amazon associate general counsel told lawmakers in July.

An Amazon spokesperson denied the allegations in the WSJ report in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying: 'We strictly prohibit employees from using non-public, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch.'

The spokesperson said that while the company does not believe the claims are accurate, ‘we take these allegations very seriously and have launched an internal investigation.’

They added that it is ‘incorrect to say that Amazon was intentionally misleading in our testimony,’ to Congress.

Amazon’s private label business includes 45 brands that sell about 243,000 products, from AmazonBasics batteries to Stone & Beam furniture.

Those products, the company says, account for only 1 percent of its $158billion in annual retail sales.

That total doesn’t include Amazon devices such as the Echo personal assistant speaker, Kindle e-reader and Ring doorbell camera.

More than 20 former employees from Amazon’s private-label business have come forward accusing the retailer of using the third party data, which also was mentioned internal company documents, reports the Journal.

Such information can be used to help decide what features to copy off a rival’s product, or whether it is even worth entering the segment.

The data also may help in determining a house-brand product’s earning potential, say people who are familiar with the practice, including a current employee and former ones.

In one example, employees allegedly used information gleaned from a top-selling third-party vendor’s car-trunk organizer, including total sales and how much the seller paid Amazon for marketing and shipping costs on each sale.

A similar product was later rolled out under an Amazon private label.

‘Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience,’ the company said in a written statement.

‘However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch.’

Amazon last year came under investigation by the European Union’s top antitrust enforcer, who said it was looking into the company’s dual role of selling house brand products and operating a third-party marketplace at the same time.

The investigation was specifically looking into whether Amazon was gaining a competitive advantage.

Congressional members, along with Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission officials, are also conducting antitrust investigations of Amazon and other large technology firms.

Amazon specifically is being looked at whether it is using its size and platform as an advantage over vendors on its site. The company has disputed the claim.

Amazon says it has rules restricting house-brand executives from tapping its independent seller data. But former employees and a current worker told the Journal that such rules aren’t uniformly enforced.

The former employees said there were ways of getting around the rules, and that it was even common to discuss using the data at meetings they attended.

‘We knew we shouldn’t,’ said a former staffer who had access to the data. ‘But at the same time, we are making Amazon branded products, and we want them to sell.’

Some executives reportedly had access to data containing proprietary information that they used to research best-selling items they might want to compete against, including on individual sellers on Amazon’s website.

If they were denied access, the executives could request a report with the information from the company’s analysts, say the former workers.

Other times, aggregated data from an individual seller could be used, the former employees say. Aggregated data, according to Amazon, is derived from two or more sellers. Because of the scale of Amazon’s marketplace, some products may have multiple vendors.

Amazon said employees can view data collected when a product has only one seller, and the retailer sells returned or damaged versions of the product on clearance.