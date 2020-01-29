Mitt Romney and Susan Collins say it’s LIKELY Republicans will vote to call witnesses for trial

Republican senators have started talks of a ‘one-for-one’ witness deal that would see both John Bolton and Hunter Biden testify in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

‘If we get the witnesses it will be a one for one or two for two,’ Republican Sen. John Barrasso told reporters in the Capitol.

Republican senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey have taken the lead on the talks, which gained momentum in the wake of an except from Bolton’s forth-coming book that claims the president told him he was with holding aid from the Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate the Joe and Hunter Biden.

Trump has denied the charge.

Toomey has spoken with his colleagues about summoning just two witnesses in Trump’s trial – Hunter Biden and John Bolton, The Washington Post reported.

The idea was talked about when GOP senators had lunch together on Monday.

Romney also spoke up at the lunch about the need to have Bolton testify, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler took to Twitter after the luncheon to criticize Romney by name, presumably for his call: ‘Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on.’

There was talk early in the trial of some sort of witness-swap deal in order for the Democrats to get the four Republican votes they need to call additional witnesses. That was off the table but the idea has re-emerged after The New York Times reported details from Bolton’s book.

Democrats have wanted to hear from Bolton for months and Republicans have countered they will need to hear from Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. Trump and some of his allies have pushed the unfounded allegation that Joe Biden tried to stop an investigation of that company when he was vice president.

Romney and Susan Collins – two crucial votes in the Democrats’ quest to bring more witnesses in the trial – said Monday morning it’s important to hear from Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser.

They also both said they have spoken with their colleagues about the topic, which could be seen as a warning to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell that support is there for such a move.

Democrats need four Republican senators to cross to their side and vote to subpoena witnesses.

‘It’s increasingly apparent that it would be important to hear from John Bolton,’ Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday.

‘I of course will make a final decision on witnesses after we hear not only from the prosecution but from the defense,’ he said. ‘I think at this stage it’s fair to say John Bolton has a relevant testimony.’

He added that he expected other Republicans to join the call for Bolton to testify.

‘I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,’ he said. ‘I have spoken with others who have opined upon this.’

Bolton has said he will testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Collins also said she was leaning toward voting for witnesses.

‘From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the president’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases. I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial,’ she said in a statement Monday.

‘The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues,’ she added.

Other Republican senators have weighed in as lawmakers return to Washington for day two of President Trump’s defense team.

‘We don’t know what’s in there other than what’s being leaked. My guess is John Bolton tells the truth,’ said Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Bolton and Johnson had spoken in August – when Bolton still worked in the White House – about aid to Ukraine. Bolton urged Johnson to call President Trump directly on the matter, which the senator did.

Some of the president’s defenders, however, have charged Bolton with trying to sell a book. Bolton was fired from the White House in September of last year

‘Truly there’s nothing new here. It does seem to be an effort to sell books. I think there’s going to be a new revelation every day. Today’s just one more day,’ said Republican Sen. John Barrasso.

‘I don’t think it changes any fundamental information of the basic case, that the House has to put the case together,’ said Sen. Roy Blunt.

But Democrats deny there was any coordination with Bolton or his team.

‘We had no communication with Mr. Bolton or Mr. Bolton’s lawyers,’ a senior Democratic congressional staffer working on impeachment said.

McConnell has said the Senate will vote on calling witnesses after opening arguments are made. That would set up a vote sometime this week.

Bolton has struck a book deal worth an estimated $2 million.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Monday that Bolton’s book puts increased pressure on the Senate to call witnesses.

‘The eyes of America are on Republicans in the Senate,’ he said.

The impeachment trial was upended Sunday night when The New York Times reported on a leaked copy of an unpublished manuscript for the new book Bolton is writing.

‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,’ is scheduled to be published March 17.

In it, Bolton wrote that the president told him he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until the Eastern European nation helped with political investigations into his political rivals.

Trump said those claims were ‘false.’

‘False,’ the president said with a cringe when asked about it at the White House. He repeated: ‘False.’

The president also told reporters at the White House on Monday that he has not seen Bolton’s manuscript.

‘Well I haven’t seen the manuscript. But I can tell you, nothing was ever said to John Bolton,’ Trump told the press while greeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Monday morning.

‘But I have not seen a manuscript. I guess he’s writing a book. I have not seen it,’ he insisted.

Bolton had sent it to the White House for pre-publishing clear, which is required by federal law when former government employees with security clearances are writing about their time in government service in order to assure classified information is not compromised.

Sarah Tinsley, an advisor to Bolton, said in a statement: ‘The ambassador’s manuscript was transmitted to the White House in hard copy several weeks ago for pre-publication review by the NSC. The ambassador has not passed the draft manuscript to anyone else. Period.’