Mo Salah trolls Liverpool team-mate Dejan Lovren with “brutal” put down

Mohamed Salah’s bromance with Liverpool star Dejan Lovren sees the pair regularly take cheeky digs at each other on social media as their side side top of the Premier League table

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah trolled team-mate Dejan Lovren with a “brutal” put-down in response to his latest Instagram post.

The Reds pair are part of the team that sits 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two wins away from the trophy.

While Salah has contributed 16 goals and six assists to this effort while the Croatian has been forced to watch from the injury bench.

The defender is into his sixth season at Anfield – and has taken time to reflect on one of the best moments of his career against Borussia Dortmund.

He scored the winning goal against Jurgen Klopp’s former in the 2016 Europa League quarter-finals as the Reds reached the final.

Lovren shared a snap of the famous moment on Instagram, capturing his jump to the turf in stoppage time at Anfield.

Accompanying the snap which was published on Tuesday, the Croatian said: “4 years ago.

“One of my favourite moments.”

The snap earned nearly 100,000 likes within three hours of sharing as well as praise from fans of the defender.

But among the comments was Salah, who wrote: “Do you mean that was the only good moment?”

This interaction was soon shared on Reddit, where the Anfield faithful were left in stitches.

“Wow, that’s pretty brutal,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Jesus, Salah, what the f*** – he has a family.”

While a third added: “Salah just ripped through that guy.”

And a fourth simply wrote: “Damn.”

But Lovren had his own response to the Egyptian’s taunt with a comment of his own.

“Salah, I”m still waiting for your big moment,” the 30-year-old said.

“It’s 1-1 now.”

This is the latest interaction between the pair, who are seen as a bromance in the team.

Liverpool’s star forward cropped the defender out of a photo on his own Instagram channel in January, commenting: “The better half”.

While the World Cup finalist of 2018 mocked cutouts of the Egyptian and Sadio Mane after a game at Anfield last October.