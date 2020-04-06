Model wife, penis pranks and paintball guns: Welcome to Thomas Gravesen’s wild world

DAILY STAR SPORT’S WINNERS AND SINNERS: Thomas Gravesen is one of the football’s more eccentric characters and is the subject of the latest name in our series of football’s mavericks

Real Madrid have made some curious signings over the years, but none more so that Thomas Gravesen.

It was the height of the Galactico era, and the Danish midfielder joined a chaotic club boasting some of the best players in the world.

Raul, David Beckham, Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Zinedine Zidane were just some of the star names shoehorned into the same team alongside humble youth prospects like Francisco Pavon and Borja Fernandez. It made for a fascinating but dysfunctional set-up, where trophies were in short supply.

Gravesen was signed to play as a holding midfielder even though that had never been his position. Despite his shaven-headed hardman aesthetic, he was more comfortable at starting attacks than stopping them. He could charge around the pitch to break up play but rarely had the discipline to sit deep and protect the defence. His energy couldn’t be contained.

Managers used to despair at trying to get him to follow simple tactical instructions because he just wanted to get the ball and play. His hunger to be involved in whatever was going on usually got the better of him.

“Thomas was so intense that to coach him was impossible,” said Gordon Strachan, his former Celtic manager, as part of Si Ferry’s series of Open Goal interviews.

He had a short attention span, not helped by an irrepressible enthusiasm for life and football, and was always flitting from one thing to the next. He was wired differently. Normal rules didn’t apply.

Gravesen’s unique mentality made him a source of many great anecdotes.

He had exceptional technique and was a much more talented player than he was given credit for because of his wild-eyed appearance and madcap antics.

With his playing career done and dusted, Gravesen opted to start a new chapter in his life.

The former midfielder upped sticks and moved to Las Vegas, at the age of 37, with his stunning partner Kamila Persse.

BT previously reported that Gravesen followed the Czech-American model to the States, where they married and enjoyed the casino circuit together.

Persse, now a retired model, regularly joins Gravesen in his casino antics and has reportedly since taken up real estate, working for a long-established American firm.

Gravesen himself bust onto the British football scene when he arrived from Hamburg in the summer of 2000, before proceeding to spend the next four and a half years at Everton, making more than 150 appearances.

Originally signed by Walter Smith, he became central to David Moyes’ revival of the club’s fortunes.

Gravesen developed a distinctive Scouse twang during his time at Goodison Park that stayed with him throughout the rest of his colourful career. His performances on the pitch were inspired, while his behaviour off it was typically strange.

He loved putting his teammates in a headlock, and memorably brought paintball guns and fireworks to training. Nobody seemed safe when Gravesen was around.

That even extended to his international colleagues, with Gravesen infamously photographed dangling his penis and testicles over the head of Claus Jensen during a training session. Jensen was lying down on his stomach when Gravesen pounced.

He apologised in a press conference, while his ‘unworthy behaviour’ was criticised by manager Morten Olsen. Despite the embarrassment, he remained a key part of the national team.

With Everton riding high in the Premier League, Gravesen’s contract was coming to an end. The Danish midfielder, who won 66 caps for his country, was surprisingly sold to Real Madrid in January 2005 for a cut-price fee of £2.5million.

It was a move that was never likely to last. After 49 appearances, no silverware, and two second-place finishes in La Liga, Gravesen was sold to Celtic. He won the title and Scottish Cup during his first season before being bombed out of the team and made to train with the reserves by Strachan.

Even that couldn’t dampen his famous enthusiasm. The club’s young players were fascinated by him as Gravesen competed against them with the same ferocious commitment, before playing pool in the clubhouse afterwards. Each day he brought his own cue with him.

The intrigue around Gravesen only grew as he faded from view after retiring in 2008. Rumours developed that he had amassed a great fortune through his investments and was enjoying the high life in Las Vegas. Others said that he was a professional poker player or one of the best in the world at Call of Duty.

Gravesen’s character made fertile ground for outlandish stories where it was difficult to separate fact from fiction. He recently admitted that he had spent eight years in Vegas, living on the same street as Nicolas Cage and Andre Agassi, but was now back in Denmark.

The man and the myth remain as compelling as ever. When asked about his supposed fortune in a recent interview with Four Four Two, Gravesen replied: “Only £100million? Where’s the rest. No, we let the finances and private life be finances and private life.”