Modern Warfare servers down as Call of Duty Warzone queue returns

Call of Duty Modern Warfare servers are down, and COD Warzone queues are back for many on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Issues began at around 2 am BST, and are confirmed to be affecting gamers on all platforms.

This includes players in Battle Royale games and Multiplayer lobbies being disconnected during active sessions.

It’s unclear what is causing tonight’s issues or how long they might last in COD games and leading titles.

Gamers are reporting queues in Warzone that don’t appear to be shortening in time.