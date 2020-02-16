Modernisation of the monarchy relies on Kate Middleton, expert says

Kate Middleton has ‘raised her game’ by taking part in more solo engagements and has emerged from Prince William’s shadow following Megxit, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scholfield on This Morning today, Camilla Tominey said The Duchess of Cambridge is under ‘pressure’ to become a modernising force in the monarchy, following Meghan Markle’s departure.

And she added that Kate is already upping the ante and has ‘stepped out of Prince William’s shadow’.

Discussing Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to injured military personnel yesterday, she said: ‘This is a picture of the monarchy moving forward, but the pressure is really on the Duchess of Cambridge to make the royals move into the future.

‘Yes, Prince William is a star but it’s been all about Kate lately and she’s considerably raised her game.

‘She’s now carved her own path focusing on early years learning. She wants to commit her working life to childhood and how it affects adult life. She’s been doing it in secret for eight years.

‘This is her emerging from Prince William’s shadow to carve her own path as a future Princess of Wales.’

She added that other royals may be taking on bigger roles following Megxit, including Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

‘The Buckingham Palace balcony is going to look a little bare without Meghan and Harry on it, the Cambridge children are too young as they won’t be in royal circulation for 20 years’ she added.

Highlighting the pictures of Prince Charles patting his son William on the back, Camilla added: ‘They’re making a monarchy that’s more touchy feeling and less us and them’.

Her comments come as Prince Charles and Prince William bonded over wheelchair basketball as the pair tried their hand at the sport while meeting injured military personnel on a visit to the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC), Loughborough, yesterday.

Hoping to help his son score, Charles, 71, pushed William towards the basket and was on hand with a boosting shoulder rub when the first two shots were unsuccessful. Father and son were also joined in celebration when the Duke of Cambridge finally did score, with both princes throwing their hands up in delight.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate toured the facility, including the gym and the prosthetics workshop, on their first official outing since a charity concert in 2011.

Kate, 38, elegantly dressed in a military-style jacket by Alexander McQueen, spent time speaking to patients about the important role mental health care played in their rehabilitation.

The visit comes as the Royal Family continues to adjust to the shift in responsibilities in the wake of Megxit, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back from their roles as senior royals.

The show of good spirit came after Peter Phillips, the Queen’s eldest grandson, announced his separation from his wife Autumn.