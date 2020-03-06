Moggy runs headfirst into a cardboard box and surfs across the floor in hilarious game

This playful cat just loves surfing across floors in cardboard boxes.

Uhtred, one, was filmed playing the unusual game with owner Conor James, 25, at home in Southampton.

Conor’s girlfriend, Kate Wood, 20, captured Uhtred running headlong into an empty Coca-Cola box on the floor.

Mr James then glides the box across the room as his girlfriend chuckles in the background.

As Mr James slides the cat out of the cardboard box, it scrambles onto the floor and dashes off.

The pet does not appear to learn its lesson however, doing exactly the same thing again when the box is placed back onto the floor.

The amusing video, filmed on February 21, has had thousands of views online.

Ms Wood said: ‘He loves running and sliding into boxes, and he’s the most playful cat I’ve ever met!

‘If you hold the box up he will jump through it. It always makes me laugh when I see him do it.’