Mohamed Salah slammed for not doing ‘the basics’ as Liverpool told to sell him for Jadon Sancho

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been criticised by former Red Don Hutchison

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has claimed Jurgen Klopp should sell Mohamed Salah in the summer and replace him with Jadon Sancho.

Hutchison believes Salah “does the basic things really, really bad” and, should Klopp look to freshen up his front three at the end of the season with any new additions, he is adamant that Salah should be the one sold.

Speaking to ESPN, Hutchison said: ”I watch Mo Salah every single week, and his numbers are astonishing. ‘You watch Salah and the guy does genius things, but he does the most basic so bad it’s untrue.

”He can’t even pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he’s on.

“If he’s coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that’s never, ever on.

”And you watch him and go, ‘Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mohamed Salah’. But he still does the basic things really, really bad.

”Yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

”I think if you’re going to sell anyone and you had to sell one – don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp – but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap.”

Fellow ex-Liverpool player Steve Nicol has backed up Hutchison’s assessment, labelling Salah the ‘most frustrating player in the Premier League’.

“Winning is the deodorant of the game, but it covers all bad smells,” he told ESPN FC. “Winning covers a lot of bad things.

“You can say it with Salah. Salah’s form this season, is there a guy that frustrates you more in the Premier League or anyone else with the things he does in a game?

“Then all of a sudden he will produce something. So you could say the same about him as well. But again, he plays every game and why? Because they win.”