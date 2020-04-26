Moise Kean to be hit with six-figure fine by Everton after hosting raunchy party

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Everton released a statement in which they said they were ‘appalled’ by the former Juventus striker’s actions at his Cheshire apartment

Shamed Everton star Moise Kean will be hit with a £160,000 fine after flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The striker is in hot water with Goodison Park bosses after filming himself partying at home with guests, to breach social distancing rules during the on-going pandemic.

Kean, who joined the Toffees from Juventus last summer in a £27.5m deal, has left club officials fuming.

The 20-year-old’s actions have been labelled ‘unacceptable’ and he is now facing disciplinary action that will see him fined a maximum two weeks wages.

Kean has been accused of showing a lack of respect to the NHS and a club statement said: “Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

“The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

“Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines – including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home – through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

“The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.”

Kean becomes the latest Premier League star to flout the Government rules after Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were forced to apologise for breaching the restrictions, while Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko also apologised after being spotted training together last week.

Kean has failed to impress in his debut season with the Toffees, scoring just once in 26 games.