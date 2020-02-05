Moment a man walks into an Illinois Walmart with a sign saying ‘Caution, I have the coronavirus’

A man wearing a yellow face mask and a sign on his back reading, ‘Caution, I have the Coronavirus,’ walked into a Walmart store in Illinois on Sunday and sprayed Lysol on merchandise, police said.

The man entered the store in Joliet with another man at around 4pm and began spraying what turned out to be disinfectant on produce, clothing, and health and beauty items, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Police believe the two men, both in their 20s, were playing a prank.

Sergeant Chris Botzum, a spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said the man who was spraying the Lysol may have been filmed by his accomplice.

No one is believed to have been exposed to coronavirus in the incident.

Officers were called to the store but the two men had already taken off in a white 2003 GMC Yukon after being confronted by shoppers.

Walmart estimated that the prank caused about $10,000 in damages, including $7,300 in loss of produce and $2,400 in cleanup costs.

Police are now searching for the pair and have been trying to contact the owner of the Yukon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the two men to contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020 or Detective Ryan Myers at 815-724-3056.

This is the second coronavirus prank in as many days, after an Instagram star caused carnage on board a flight from Toronto to Jamaica when he allegedly yelled he had coronavirus.

Potok Philippe, real name James Potok, was arrested and charged with mischief on Monday after crew on board the WestJet plane from Toronto to Jamaica were alerted to his actions and the jet was forced to turn back. A second flight was also cancelled as a result of the incident.

The 28-year-old, from Vaughan, told City News ‘it was simply a joke’ after he told the 243 passengers: ‘Can I get everybody’s attention please. I just came back from Hunan province, the capital of the coronavirus. I’m not feeling too well. Thank you.’

Airline crew asked him to put on a mask and gloves and the plane had to turn around.

Potok defended his actions, saying: ‘It would be something else if I said hey guys I have a bomb strapped to me, I have a weapon on me, people blew it out of proportion. To me it was simply a joke.’

Investigators from Peel Regional Police Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau confirmed Potok was assessed by medical staff upon arrival at Pearson Airport and deemed to be symptom free.

This comes as the death toll for coronavirus continues to creep up, with 493 people worldwide killed by the disease.

The pace of fatalities is ramping up with 68 additional deaths recorded in the last 24 hours alone.

Most of the deaths have been in Hubei province where the disease is believed to have emerged from.

To date, there are currently 24,584 confirmed cases of the deadly disease worldwide.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

In the US, there are 11 confirmed cases to date, including two in Illinois.

On Sunday, officials confirmed the latest cases in the US as a husband and wife in San Francisco and a woman in Santa Clara.

Concerns about the virus spurred the Trump administration to declare a public health emergency Friday and bar entry to the US for foreign nationals who have recently visited China.

New security measures have been put in place, where all airlines operating in the US are now required to ask all passengers booked on international flights if they’ve traveled to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Although Chinese nationals or any foreign national who has traveled to mainland China will not be granted entry, this new order also relates to US citizens.

US citizens who have traveled to the mainland need to re-book their flights through one of the seven gateway airports, including, John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta or Honolulu.

In addition, US citizens who have traveled within the past two weeks to Hubei will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, believed to be the incubation period of the virus, officials said.

Americans who visited other parts of mainland China will undergo special health screening upon their return, followed by up to 14 days of ‘monitored self-quarantine,’ under the temporary restrictions.

The first quarantines of US citizens potentially exposed to coronavirus in China began on Friday.