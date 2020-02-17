Moment college football player slams officer onto concrete during heated altercation

A college football player is facing felony assault charges after he bodyslammed a police officer during a scuffle in a Ohio parking lot on Monday.

Michael Harris, a red shirt sophomore at Eastern Kentucky University, has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Sources familiar with the incident say that police were called to a business because of a disturbance with an aggressive man who did not want to leave from the premises, WBNS reports.

Officers responding to the scene believed that Harris was intoxicated and did not know where he was.

Bodycam footage shows the two Grove City officers talking with Harris outside of his vehicle.

As Harris approaches one of the officers, the policeman pushes him away. Harris immediately puts his hands up to signal he is not dangerous as he continues talking with the officer.

When Harris approaches the officer again, the officer grabs Harris and shoves him back as his partner assist in trying to detain him.

Harris pushes the policeman off of him but keeps his hands up and goes to get back in his vehicle.

A scuffle breaks out and the cop appears the back of the athlete’s head before Harris picks the officer up, and body slams him to the ground.

A third officer eventually comes and the three struggle to detain Harris.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Eastern Kentucky University confirmed that Harris is a redshirt sophomore for the school. They would not comment on the arrest.