Moment Colombian police capture Dutch ‘most wanted’ fugitive wanted for drug trafficking and murder

This is the moment that Colombia law enforcement caught the Netherlands’ most-wanted fugitive who is accused of drug, murder and terrorism charges.

A multi-national task force unit headed by Colombia’s National Police Anti-narcotics Directorate arrested Said Razzouki inside an apartment Friday in Sabaneta, a municipality in the department of Antioquia.

Aided by the FBI and DEA, Colombian law enforcement was able to track down the 48-year-old Moroccan-Dutchman.

Authorities say Razzouki employed some of the same tactics used by Pablo Escobar to evade capture before he was killed during an operation in 1993.

Razzouki had been hiding out in the apartment for at least six months, according to Colombia network Tele Medellin, and had not contacted his family for eight years.

When authorities raided his third-floor apartment, he reportedly tried to flee through the window but was shot and detained.

Dutch authorities accuse Razzouki, who has been wanted since 2018, of drug trafficking, homicide and terrorism.

The Colombia police said a surveillance unit was deployed and discovered that Razzouki did not use social media networks or the internet and would only spend a maximum of three hours outside his home. On Fridays he visited a local mosque.

‘We practically had to return to techniques such as the Search Bloc used to locate Pablo Escobar, since this individual applied mechanisms to hide and evade the authorities,’ said General Jorge Luis Ramírez, director of the National Police Anti-narcotics Directorate.

Ramírez said Razzouki was linked to Clan del Golfo Cartel [Gulf’s clan] and allegedly shipped large quantities of cocaine hydrochloride to Europe.

Razzouki was transferred to Bogotá where he received medical treatment.

Razzouki was allegedly the right-hand man of Ridouan Taghi, 41, who had been on the run for years until his arrest in Dubai in December.

Prosecutors accuse Taghi and Razzouki in the murders of five people, including career criminals and a crime blogger.