Moment cops drag Michigan woman out of icy lake after she slipped while fishing on a dock

A woman who slipped into an icy lake in Michigan and was stuck in freezing water for 15 minutes has hit out at the ‘people who are bodyshaming’ her since the incident.

Korisa Miller initially shared the video of the incident on social media to raise awareness of the dangers of ice fishing but said that she has noticed comments from people calling her fat and questioning why she wasn’t dressed properly.

She had been ice fishing with her best friend off the docks in Harrison County, Michigan, when she lost her footing and slipped into Lake St Clair.

Her friend, Melissa Kozlowski, tried to pull her out of the water but couldn’t so the pair began screaming to get the attention of two fishermen, known only as Joe and Mark.

While the men tried to drag Ms Miller out of the water they removed her coat and jumper because they began choking her as they kept floating round her neck.

At around 3.20pm on Monday, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a woman had fallen into the lake from the dock and couldn’t get out.

Bodycam footage from the officer who rushed to the call shows two strangers, named only as fishermen Joe and Mark, holding Miller above the water as she tells the officers she can’t move at all because her body is so numb.

‘After two minutes of me being in there, from the waist down was completely numb. I couldn’t feel my feet,’ she said.

‘They took off my jacket and sweater because it was choking me. That’s why I was in a tank top, I didn’t go there in a tank top.’

Ms Miller told the Detroit Free Press: ‘After going through such a traumatic experience and I almost died, this is what people have to say.

‘I just think these people have no conscience anymore. People have no idea that I used to be 400 pounds and now I am the way I am.’

She added: ‘I have a lot of people that have my back but I also wanted to go and speak for myself too. Shame on people like that.

‘I am glad I am alive and share my story. This isn’t going to stop me from doing what I love.

‘So the Haters are going to hate and it isn’t going to get me because of my story someone will not make that mistake.’

Miller and her friend Ms Kozlowski were ice fishing last Monday, January 27, at Beacon Cove Marina when the freak accident occurred.

Earlier videos posted to Facebook show the friends happily drilling into the ice before they cast their lines but warn ‘I will post what happened earlier the reason why I cannot laugh anymore today’.

‘I was turning around and I lost my grip somehow. That part is a little fuzzy,’ she told Fox News.

‘We did not think that anything like this could happen.

‘We weren’t on the ice. We were on the dock. It was a freak accident if we had a life jacket they could have laid on the thick ice and pulled me up.’

According to a Facebook post form the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Kozlowski heard Miller fall from a dock over and saw her struggling in the icy water.

‘Her friend was unable to pull her up to the dock and the young lady’s body began to go numb,’ the post said.

The two nearby fishermen also heard the woman’s cries and attempted to help but the cold had made her body completely numb and she was unable to move.

The fishermen held Miller above the water as much as they could to prevent her from drowning as the woman’s friend called for help.

‘I could not thank them enough,’ Miller said of the local heroes.

‘We met them earlier and were sharing fishing stories about how much we love it.’

‘They acted so quick, they didn’t think about it, they ran right to us,’ Kozlowski added.

Miller was finally pulled from the water after first responders arrived.

After a 15-minute unexpected dip, she returned home with frost bitten toes and a sore shoulder but says it has not put her off ice fishing.

She has reminded people, however, to always fish with a partner and to wear non-slip footwear.

‘Thank you everyone who had been praying for me and asking if I am okay. I am just bruised and sore but I am okay’ she wrote on social media.

‘To all of the people who are body shaming me don’t forget it’s a big girl world lizzo is one of the reasons how I am happy in my own skin. She is a queen!! Y’all are just little babies who need to hurt others because you can’t love yourself. I pray that no one has to go though this.

‘The reason why I gave permission￼ to show the video is to show awareness on how dangerous fishing can be. I am glad I am alive and share my story.

‘This isn’t going to stop me from doing what I love. I am now keeping rope and life vests near me. So the Haters are going to hate and it isn’t going to get me because of my story someone will not make that mistake.’

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office offered a reminder that if you fall into cold water, try not to panic, try to control your breath and focus on keeping your head above the water.