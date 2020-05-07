Mom’s hack for removing rib membrane goes viral on TikTok

A mother-of-one has won high praise on social media after revealing how to remove the membrane from ribs quickly and easily by simply pulling it off in one quick motion.

Brittany Wolfenden, who lives in British Columbia, took to TikTok to share the clip of her husband, Matthew, removing the membrane from a raw rack of ribs before cooking them up.

The membrane, also called the peritoneum, is a piece of tissue that is attached to the underside of pork ribs. Unlike fat, it doesn’t soften when it’s cooked, and instead retains a very chewy texture that many fine incredibly unappealing.

Although some people choose to cook their ribs with the membrane on, those who prefer to remove it will know that it can be an irritating and arduous task, particularly if you attempt to do it with a knife.

But, thanks to Brittany’s video, amateur cooks the world over will no doubt want to step away from their knives and get their hands dirty – which is all it takes to complete the TikTok users kitchen hack.

Joking that ‘TikTok teaches me more than school’, Brittany filmed her husband holding up the ribs in both hands, with the membrane side facing up.

While leaving the ribs resting in his bottom hand, Matthew then slides his index finger under the membrane in the very middle of the rack, slipping his finger in between two of the bones.

He continues to push his finger further under the membrane until it pokes out from under the other side, before closing his finger around the stretchy tissue and pulling his hand upwards slowly and firmly.

While keeping the membrane gripped in his finger, Matthew is able to slowly peel it away from the meat, leaving the ribs perfectly intact, while the tissue comes away in one whole piece.

Brittany’s video wowed dozens of TikTok users, racking up more than 2.9 million views, while hundreds commenting to share their thoughts on the clever cooking hack.

‘I definitely didn’t know that!’ one wrote, while another chimed in: ‘I have never gotten the membrane off this easily!’

Others who were already familiar with the hack revealed that it can be made even easier if you use a paper towel to give yourself a better grip on the membrane, while others insisted that the membrane should always be taken off before cooking ribs, to ensure that the meat gets properly seasoned.

Brittany is not the first TikTok user to go viral with a cooking hack; last month, US-based user Mandy, who goes by @raising_krazies on the app, shared a brilliant trick for removing the tendon from a raw chicken tenderloin without having to cut it.

‘I learned something recently that I thought was so cool, and I wanted to share,’ she explains at the start of the clip. ‘This is just an organic breast tenderloin, but do you guys see this nasty little chicken tendon that’s in there?’

Mandy puts the tendon in the middle of a fork before grabbing it with the paper towel and quickly pushing it down to rip it out of the tenderloin.

‘You can pull the whole thing out! Did anybody else know this?’ she asks. ‘I literally thought this was the coolest thing ever.’

‘Best cooking hack ever!’ she captioned the clip, which has been viewed more than 3.6 million times.

Many viewers were just as amazed by the time-saving trick, with plenty of people admitting that they usually end up wasting meat when they try to cut it out.

A few even shared that they have refused to buy chicken tenderloins because they didn’t know how to properly remove the tendon.

‘Where were you yesterday when I did surgery on 20 chicken tenders,’ one person wrote.

Another gushed: ‘WHAT I AM FREAKING OUT!! I literally don’t buy tenders because of those.’

‘This is amazing!’ someone else added ‘I always end up throwing away a LOT of meat bc I just cut the whole thing out.’

‘You just changed my life!’ one fan agreed.

Mandy’s viral TikTok video was also recently shared on Facebook, where it has been viewed 1.4 million times.