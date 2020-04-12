Money Heist: Nairobi’s fate could have been very different as fans spot big mistake

MONEY HEIST season four dropped on Netflix last week after a long wait and fans were left devastated when Nairobi’s fate was sealed half-way through the series.

Fans were full of excitement when Money Heist season four dropped on Netflix but that soon turned to upset when one of the gang was tragically killed. Nairobi (played by Alba Flores) was shot at the end of season three by a sniper but the gang managed to take the bullet out of her lung and she was on the road to recovery. However, her happiness didn’t ask long as bodyguard to the governor, Gandia (José Manuel Poga) shot her in the head when he escaped.

The gang were devastated by her death as were many fans of the series. Nairobi was given a funeral as she was carried in a crate outside of the Bank of Spain as the Professor (Álvaro Morte) sought to cause trouble amongst the authorities. But after watching the whole series, fans have pointed out Nairobi could have been saved from her tragic fate. Fans will remember when the gang decided they would operate on her, Nairobi begged to be sent outside so she could go to hospital.

Reddit user zermaninja posted a tweet which showed The Professor crying alongside the following quote: “Nairobi: ‘You have to get me out of here. “I’d rather be in hail, alive. I don’t want to die in here. “Tokyo… just give me up to the police, please. Please. Get me out.’ #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 #LCDP4.” Fans were quick to comment with many agreeing Nairobi would still be alive if the gang allowed her to be taken outside for surgery.

“If they turned Nairobi in to the police for her surgery, she’d still be alive right now,” one viewer replied. “Then, maybe the Professor can get her back or have her help from the outside. Killing Nairobi is so brutal, it hurts so much!!!” Another added: “The Professor does so much to free Lisbon and they could have actually turned her to police and get her treated. I feel for Helsinki. That poor guy.” “Gandia should have and could’ve been shot in the dome as soon as he let go of Nairobi,” another raged.

“Seven people with guns just casually vibed and let him get an opening to shoot her lmao. “Also, what a waste of time. Should’ve just killed her in episode one if this was going to be the definitive outcome.” Meanwhile fans are worried there could be a delay between season four and five. Money Heist is filmed and takes place in Spain so fans are worried it could be postponed due to coronavirus.