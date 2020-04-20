Money Heist plot hole: Fans furious as The Professor misses important heist detail

MONEY HEIST season four placed fans back into the world of highly organised crime as The Professor and his team attempted to continue their heist of the Bank of Spain. However, although the mastermind behind the plan etched out every inch of the event, fans have now begun questioning why he didn’t figure out the origin of the panic room, where Tokyo was held captive, beforehand.

Money Heist season four – otherwise known as part four – brought Netflix viewers to the edge of their seats once again earlier this year. With so much gold – and indeed their lives – at stake, the various characters involved in the show were eager to get every inch of the plan correct.

Because of this, The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) sketched out, blueprinted, and even made models of the Bank of Spain in order to minimise any risk of the heist going wrong. On top of this, The Professor ensured all the key members of the gang knew as much detail about the plan and the building, as possible. These precautions would help the team take home the gold they planned on stealing and make it out alive. Despite this, things were still apt to go wrong during the show’s narrative. But one room they didn’t know about was the Governor’s panic room, which is where Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga) hid himself and held Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) captive.

But now Money Heist fan ahsanl has spoken out on Reddit, asking why the team weren’t aware of the room, as they ended up spending much longer than they should have searching for Gandia. Speaking out on the forum, the fan wrote: “Question about panic room. Money heist fans, please answer me this question. “Why didn’t the gang just ask the Governor of the Bank of Spain where the panic room was when they found out Gandia was hiding in there? “Since the room was made for HIS security, the governor ought to know where it was located, right?”

While the Governor would have certainly known where the panic room was, other fans of the show pointed out he may not have been willing to work with the thieves during the bank’s lockdown. One fan responded: “Pretty sure he won’t tell. He refused to help then get the secrets before, pretty sure he’ll refuse to cooperate again.” Despite this supposedly correct assessment, fan ahsanl responded once again: “But then again they could have at least tried to do so.” Another viewer pointed out further discrepancies, adding: “I also wonder why the professor didn’t guess that such a panic existed, when building the heist plan.”

The Profesor seemed to have planned out every inch of the heists, however he is only human, and may have simply not known about the panic room, or forgot about it. Otherwise, could he have just done a bad job at planning out how the team should have approached the mission? Meanwhile, other viewers have pointed out another plot hole in the show’s plan – and it has to do with printing money. The Profesor planned to destabilise the Spanish economy by printing an extra €2.4 billion.