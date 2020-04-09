Money Heist season 4 cast: Who plays Gandia in La Casa de Papel? Who is Spanish star?

MONEY HEIST SEASON 4 has now returned to Netflix with 8 new episodes. One character who has a huge role is Gandia – but who plays him?

Money Heist part four has now been released on Netflix in full as fans meet a horrendous new villain for the team to deal with after the introduction of Gandia (played by José Manuel Poga). Fans may recognise the character from his first appearance in season three of La Casa de Papel but here is everything you need to know about the actor who plays him.

Who plays Gandia in La Casa de Papel? The fourth season of Money Heist is now streaming on Netflix for viewers to enjoy. The latest outing picks up after the events of season three when the team found themselves stuck in the Bank of Spain with no escape. This only got more complicated with the start of part four when a new villain came to the forefront – Gandia. He is played in the series by Spanish actor José Manuel Poga who first starred in three episodes of season three.

Poga is well-known for appearing in some major Spanish-language dramas including The Plague and Giants. Before Money Heist, one of his biggest roles to date was as Tobías in Fugitiva. As well as series, Poga has appeared in films like Orange Honey, Unit 7 and El Niño. Speaking ahead of the new series starting, he told Spanish publication El Correo a bit about his role. He told the publication about how thanks to Gandia, “the weaknesses of the characters emerge,” which will make them “vulnerable.”

What happened to Gandia in La Casa de Papel? Gandia did make an appearance in Money Heist part three when he was one of the hostages taken in the Bank of Spain. He was the former head of security at the bank and was the person responsible for wounding Palermo’s eyes. He took on a much bigger role in La Casa de Papel part four when he was encouraged to escape by Palermo.

Once he did this he aligned himself with the police investigation and began targeting the members of the heist gang. In his first introduction back in the season four trailer, he said: “Colonel, it’s Gandia, the security chief of the Bank of Spain. “I managed to break free and all the cameras have just been disconnected.” His attacks on the gang included attempting to strangle Helsinki (Darko Peric) and as well as capturing Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó).

However, the most brutal scene came in episode six when he shot Nairobi (Alba Flores) in the head. The series came to an end with him attempting to escape from the clutches of the heist gang. However, he was stopped by Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) who knocked him out, which means he could play a big role in the potential season five. This has not been confirmed yet but fans are hopeful the dramatic end of the fourth outing proves it is on its way.

Who plays Gandia in La Casa de Papel?

What happened to Gandia in La Casa de Papel?